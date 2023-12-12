Investigation underway after worker dies in fall east of Edmonton

Alberta workplace safety officials are investigating after a worker died from a fall while on the job east of Edmonton on Monday.

The contractor died at a worksite neighbouring Imperial Oil's refinery operations in Strathcona County.

Keri Scobie, a spokesperson for Imperial Oil, said the contractor suffered fatal injuries while performing work on a building that the company leased long-term to a third party.

The building is near the refinery but not connected to Imperial's operations, Scobie said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are greatly saddened by this tragic event and express our deepest sympathy to the individual's family, friends and co-workers," Scobie said.

A spokesperson for the province's ministry of labour and immigration said the worker's death is under investigation by officials with Occupational Health and Safety.

The province would not provide additional details on the worker or the incident, citing privacy legislation and its ongoing investigation.