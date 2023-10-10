Alberta women's shelters strained 'far past their limits' to meet rising need, report says

Alberta domestic violence shelters are collectively reporting the most calls for help they've seen in a decade, following another year-over-year increase.

The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters (ACWS) says the number of people across the province who stayed in a shelter after fleeing abuse jumped 19 per cent compared to the previous year.

But cases where agencies had to deny shelter requests for lack of space are also up 32 per cent. The ACWS annual report, released Monday, says shelters need an immediate funding increase to cope.

The report details data from 53 domestic violence shelters in Alberta between April 2022 and the end of March 2023.

"Shelters today are experiencing unprecedented and multiple pressure points," the report says.

"In addition to this increase in sheer volume, continued fallout from the pandemic, rising inflation, staff burnout and historic highs in staff turnover, and stagnant funding have stretched shelters far past their limits."

Kathy Collins is the executive director of Edmonton's Wings of Providence, a second-stage shelter that offers longer-term housing and supports for women with children coming out of emergency shelters.

"We know that domestic violence is what they [call] a pathway to houselessness. I say it's a runway to houselessness if you don't get those supports," she said.

She said over the past year, they've housed about 180 women and children. But there was almost an equal number that had to be turned away.

"I think I probably speak on behalf of all shelters — inflation is killing us," Collins said.

"The worry is that it's unsustainable, and we should be able to sustain this, because these families deserve it."

Lack of affordable housing driving need: ACWS

The mandate letter for Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton calls for a $10 million funding increase to women's shelters over four years.

ACWS executive director Jan Reimer said that will help, but it isn't enough. She said she wants to work with the government on a long-term plan to stabilize the sector.

"We want every woman who needs help, everyone who is seeking help, to be able to get the help they need. We really need to get there, because the long-term costs of not doing this are extremely high."

There's more than one factor driving the current demand at shelters. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, social agencies warned that they were expecting an upswing in sex and gender-based violence, and shelters are still feeling those ripple effects.

But the ongoing strain from the high cost of living also means more people are finding themselves in crisis at a time when shelters are struggling to keep up.

Reimer said finding safe, affordable housing for people escaping abuse has always been a challenge, "but with the housing crisis, even more so.

"And that, in turn, impacts how long women stay in shelter, or if they choose to return to their abuser."

The ACWS data shows nearly 30 per cent of emergency shelter clients are staying more than three weeks, and more than a quarter of those in second-stage shelters are there for more than a year.

That number has increased by 33 per cent over the last decade.

For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

In Alberta, support is available through the family violence info line by calling or texting 310-1818, or through the ACWS confidential and toll-free line at 1-866-331-3933.