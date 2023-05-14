Wildfire efforts ramp up as military troops deployed in Alberta begin work

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation.

As communities across Alberta begin to receive military support with wildfire recovery efforts, some are hoping the extra help arrives soon.

"I'd love the help," said Raymond Supernault, East Prairie Métis Settlement chairman, in an interview with CBC Sunday morning.

He said 14 homes have been lost and that the extra military support would help members return to the community sooner.

Residents have been forced from their homes and are staying in hotels in High Prairie, Alta., 35 kilometres northwest of the settlement.

The settlement has been relying on crew members from Slave Lake and those who have come in from Ontario to help.

Deployment of 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces began Saturday. Close to 250 firefighters are also expected to arrive from the U.S. this weekend.

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT. Watch it here live.

While help is being dispersed across the province, a growing number of local government officials are calling for the upcoming provincial election to be postponed. Voters are set to go to the polls May 29.

Wade Williams, mayor of Yellowhead County, said the province's initial response was too slow.

"It took us five days to get a fire ban in this area when it was extremely dry and we were burning up," he said Sunday.

Members of Canada Armed Forces are on the ground in Alberta helping with firefighting efforts. (3 Canadian Division Headquarters)

"In my opinion, what was taking all the time was the fact that these folks are not in legislature doing their jobs at this point in time, which is why I decided to start calling for a postponement and get rid of this distraction so that we can deal with the fires and the emergencies that we have throughout the province."

The bar is high for delaying an election date and can only be requested on a constituency by constituency basis, according to Elections Alberta.

There are 83 active wildfires with 22 being classified as out of control. That does not include the eight wildfires burning outside those zones.

The situation in Drayton Valley remains unsafe for residents says Mayor Nancy Dodds.

"Returning our residents to the community has been our top priority, but unfortunately, we're not there with the weather and southwest winds that are happening over the weekend," Dodds said.

It has been close to two weeks since residents had to flee their homes in that region.

Close to 12,000 people from Drayton Valley and Brazeau County have been evacuated from their homes.

Bart Guyon, reeve for Brazeau County in west-central Alberta, said the situation remains tense for evacuees in his community.

"We're kind of sitting in the belly of the beast here. We've got fires to the north, fires to the east, fires to the south," he said.

As the wildfires continue to burn, Guyon said the patience of people has been tested with some waiting for news on when they can return home.

"It's really stretching the patience of our folks and they're clearly starting to get really upset."

Close to 12,000 people from both Drayton Valley and Brazeau County have been evacuated. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press)

The valley is one of the first communities to receive military support.

Troops are helping dig up pockets of fire still on the ground to prevent embers from starting new fires.

"They're there to do the groundwork right now, and we're very appreciative," Dodds said.

Both Supernault and Dodds also called for the provincial election to be postponed to fully deal with recovery efforts.

Darryel Sowan, with the emergency management team for Little Red River Cree Nation, has been helping co-ordinate the evacuation effort for the community of Fox Lake. (CBC)

Darryel Sowan, with the emergency management team for Little Red River Cree Nation, has been helping co-ordinate the evacuation effort for the community of Fox Lake.

"I went there and was helping to deliver food and you could see the fear and terror in people's eyes and nobody wants to see that," he said.

Little Red River Cree Nation is made up of three communities — Fox Lake, Garden River and John D'Or Prairie.

Indigenous Services Canada is helping set up temporary housing in John D'Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

More than 16,000 Albertans have been evacuated from their homes, according to a provincial update from Saturday evening.

Alberta currently has more than 1,500 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and airtankers responding to wildfires.

The province is working with local authorities in the County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie to construct a fireguard around the city.

A fireguard is also being put in place around Little Smoky and along Highway 43.

The guard is a barrier that is created by removing trees and other vegetation – essentially getting rid of the fuel for the fire.

The return of hot, dry weather this weekend threatens to make conditions more volatile with temperatures forecasted to be near 30 C on Sunday.