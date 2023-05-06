Meteorologist offers some optimism as rain falls on some Alberta wildfires

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation.

A change in weather conditions Sunday could dampen the wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes this past week, says a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"We did see some much needed rain overnight last night, actually, primarily to the north and west of Edmonton is where we did see the heaviest rain," Erin Staunton said in an interview with CBC on Sunday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, five to 12 millimetres of rain was recorded in some of most affected areas such as Edson, Hinton and Jasper.

Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout Sunday afternoon, with some heavy localized rainfall of between five to 10 millimetres.

"Unfortunately, it won't be quite the widespread heavy rain that we really need through the area," Staunton said.

A wildfire near Fox Creek, Alta., on May 5, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters)

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation at 3:30 p.m. MT. CBC will carry the news conference live here.

The wildfires have forced more than 24,000 Albertans from their homes.

On Saturday, the province declared a provincial state of emergency.

Declaring a state of emergency is a legal mechanism that provides the provincial government with a higher level of intergovernmental co-ordination by working with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support evacuated residents.

It also allows around-the-clock monitoring of the situation, access to emergency discretionary funds and the ability to mobilize additional support.

Alberta Wildfire's dashboard shows that there are about 110 active wildfires across the province with 31 wildfires deemed as out-of-control.

Premier Danielle Smith visited evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Sunday morning.

Government officials like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi visited wildfire evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Sunday. ( Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

Smith said her team has been in contact with the Prime Minister's Office, with plans to speak to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau within the next 24 hours.

"We know that potentially there's some military supports that they can offer. We're going to see if they have any firefighting expertise," Smith said in an interview with CBC.

"We'll see if they have any engineering support in the event that there needs to be berms or fire breaks. We're going to see if they have water treatment specialists."

Smith also said that support form the federal government would be assessed in helping First Nations communities return back to their communities.

"The Disaster Recovery Program allows for the federal government to assist us in financial aid if we get to that point," Smith said.

On Twitter Sunday, Smith said she met earlier in the day with NDP Leader Rachel Notley, "to share experiences of how to support Albertans during these wildfires." The premier said she'd continue to keep Notley informed on the wildfire situation.

In a statement, Notley said she "met briefly" with Smith, offering her insights and experience from the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

Notley was premier during the Fort McMurray fire, which forced 80,000 people to flee their homes and became the most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history for insurance providers.

12 First Nations communities under threat

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) reported Sunday that wildfires are threatening 12 First Nations communities in Alberta.

The list includes the Little Red River Cree Nation community of Fox Lake, O'Chiese First Nation, Sunchild First Nation, Whitefish Lake First Nation #459, Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 (Goodfish Reserve), Heart Lake First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Stoney Nakoda First Nation (Bighorn Reserve), and Beaver First Nation.

Emergency managers with ISC are working with leadership from First Nations communities, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and other partners. "ISC is ensuring that impacted Nations have the funding support on an expedited and streamlined basis," the department said in a news release.

Hot, dry and windy conditions have been cited as the main challenge in tackling the wildfires.

"We are still seeing relatively brisk gusty winds blowing from the southeast," Staunton said, with winds expected to reach between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour throughout Sunday.

"We do expect those winds to ease somewhat through Monday [and] Tuesday, we are expecting much weaker winds compared to what we've seen over the past few days."

Temperatures have also dipped between low teens and 20 C, compared to earlier in the week which saw temperatures as high as 30 degrees.

Scorched fields near Wildwood, Alta. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Western Canada has been severely impacted by wildfires in recent years, including in 2021 when a blaze in British Columbia killed two and destroyed the town of Lytton.



In 2019, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire forced thousands of people from their homes in northwestern Alberta and destroyed more than a dozen homes on the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement.



By late August of 2019, the fire was under control. It burned more than 331,000 hectares. The province declared it out in October of 2020.

As our climate changes, experts warn that the frequency and intensity of wildfires will increase.

Average temperatures across the Prairies are 1.9 C warmer since the mid-20th century, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.