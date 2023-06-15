Edson, Alta., preparing to welcome back residents forced out by wildfire

More than 8,000 people forced out the town of Edson, Alta., due to the threat of encroaching wildfire are awaiting the all-clear to return home.

The town, 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, is among dozens of communities across Alberta forced to evacuate during this year's historic wildfire season.

Residents were ordered to leave on June 9 as a fire grew dangerously close to the town's southern boundary. It was the second time this year the town was evacuated due to the threat of wildfire.

The flames of an out-of-control wildfire are burning 1.5 kilometres from the town's southern edge.

Evacuation orders remain in place in the town and parts of surrounding Yellowhead County but preparations are underway to allow remaining residents back.

On Thursday morning, the town's streets began to show signs of life.

Grocery store shelves were being restocked as other essential services, including gas stations and pharmacies, prepare to open again.

Town and county officials have said all remaining evacuation orders in the region will likely be lifted Thursday evening as essential services come back online.

During an update Wednesday evening, Christine Beveridge, Edson's chief administrative officer, thanked residents for their continued patience and said the town hoped to provide "better news" to remaining evacuees during its wildfire update Thursday afternoon.

"It's important to understand the complexity of reinstating services to a municipality of our size," Beveridge said.

"This isn't a small town where we have a couple of stores and we're just able to open the gates and everyone come in.

"We've been away from our businesses and residents for six days."

Partial re-entry to northern parts of Yellowhead County began Wednesday evening.

Returning residents were cautioned that essential services would be limited and the wildfire danger remains high.

Evacuees were told that when they do return home, they will need to adjust to a new reality — one where evacuation orders could again be called.

The wildfire outside Edson is the largest fire in a complex of a three fires that have spread out across the county. In total, they have consumed more than 296,481 hectares.

During Wednesday's update, Edson Mayor Mayor Kevin Zahara cautioned residents against defying the remaining evacuation orders.

"We cannot guarantee services," he said. "We have no EMS, we have no medical services, and that is something that you need to be aware of if you decide to come back early."

Edson has been evacuated for nearly a week. Evacuation orders are expected to soon lift and the town is preparing for residents to return. (Town of Edson/Facebook)

As of Thursday morning, 80 forest fires were burning across the province. Of the 77 inside Alberta's forest protection areas, 21 were burning out of control.

A slow-moving low pressure system now moving across the province brought heavy rain overnight and into Thursday morning.

There were rainfall warnings for northeastern and central parts of the province, along with air quality advisories prompted by wildfire smoke.

The rains have helped dampen the danger in Wood Buffalo, where a 60,568-hectare wildfire is threatening the remote community of Fort Chipewyan, triggering evacuation orders earlier this month.

According to Environment Canada, more than 70 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Wood Buffalo region overnight with up to 15 mm more expected to fall Thursday.

As the rain moves northeastward toward Saskatchewan, Environment Canada expects Alberta to remain in an unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers and blustery winds.

The wet weather is offering welcome respite from dry, sweltering heat that has set the stage for an historic wildfire season.

The rains, however, are not expected to provide lasting relief. Alberta's forests are parched, following months of drought-light conditions in the province, and the fire risk is expected to escalate when the seasonal summer heat returns.