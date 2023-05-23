Rainy conditions continue to help firefighters in Alberta wildfire battle

Fire-weary Albertans getting some relief in the form of rainfall as some people return to their communities and homes to assess damage from two weeks of flames.

Rain has pelted wildfires burning across Alberta, helping to dampen the danger to communities under threat.

As of Tuesday morning, 77 wildfires were burning across the province.

In Alberta's forest protection zones, there were 71 fires — about 10 fewer than listed on Monday. Of these, 20 are still considered out of control.

Alberta Wildfire and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency will give an update on the wildfire situation today at 3 p.m. You can watch it live here.

Officials said Monday rainy conditions throughout many of the affected areas would be a boon for firefighters who have battled extreme heat and bone-dry conditions for weeks.

They had been expecting a particularly volatile long weekend but rain, along with smoke cover that helped cool the air, provided some relief on the front lines.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings for a large portion of western Alberta. Heavy rain with amounts of 50 to 75 mm is expected through until the middle of the week.

It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads as well as reduced visibility while driving.

Meanwhile, a special air quality statement remains in place for much of central and northern Alberta but no longer applies to Edmonton and southern Alberta.

The Edmonton air quality health index was at four — or a moderate risk — Tuesday morning.

East Prairie Métis Settlement

Raymond Supernault, chair of the East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta, said he hopes the rain will be enough.

"Right now we are going to start to heal," he said in an interview Monday. Supernault said the big hurdle is getting power back on.

He praised the firefighters from the community who had put themselves in danger to save lives and homes. A video circulating online shows local firefighters running down a road with large flames dominating the forest line.

The settlement has seen 14 family homes destroyed, including where Jessica Big Charles lived with her partner and daughter.

WATCH | Downpour a relief for Métis community threatened by wildfires:

Alberta wildfire update Live in Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation.

Big Charles, who's lived in East Prairie her whole life, has been staying in a hotel in High Prairie for more than two weeks.

"We didn't even have time to grab anything important – pictures, nothing," she said Monday of the evacuation.

"We just had what we had on our backs."

Without fire insurance, she said the future was unforeseeable.

"I don't know if I'm going to get a new home or where I'm going to live or how I'm going to move forward."

Officials said Monday there were still an estimated 10,000 people in Alberta still evacuated from their homes