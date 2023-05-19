Alberta braces for return of hot, dry weather as wildfires rage

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation.

As Alberta's wildfire crisis drags on, the return of hot weather in the days ahead threatens to escalate the danger in communities under threat.

Intense wildfires continue to burn across the province, forcing thousands of Albertans from their homes and leaving communities, both near and far from the flames, cloaked with smoke.

As of Friday morning, 100 wildfires are burning across the province. Of the 94 burning inside Alberta's forest protection zones, 25 are classified as out of control.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for about 17 communities across central and northern Alberta. More than 10,500 people are waiting for the all-clear to return home.

The province is bracing for a difficult weekend in the wildfire fight.

The province is bracing for a difficult weekend in the wildfire fight. Intense heat and tinder-dry conditions are expected to settle over the province just as thousands of Albertans hit the road or head into the woods for the Victoria Day holiday.

In an attempt to mitigate the heightened wildfire risk, Alberta has closed a dozen parks and recreation areas.

Several other sites are being closely monitored and more closures may be announced over the coming days, the province announced in a news conference Thursday. The list of closures will continue to be updated online.

Special air quality statements remain in effect for much of the province.

As of Friday morning, Grande Prairie was contending with the worst levels of pollution from the blowing smoke with a rating of 10+ under the air quality health index.

This year's wildfire season has turned into an unprecedented battle for Alberta.

Nearly 500 fires have burned in the province to date this year, destroying 802,773 hectares.

There are more than 2,500 people fighting the wildfires in Alberta, including support from across Canada, the Armed Forces and the United States.