Alberta Wildfire monitoring province for thunderstorms during rainfall

Officials from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the province's wildfire situation.

As rain falls in parts of Alberta, a special air quality statement remains in effect as officials monitor weather patterns which may lead to more wildfires.

As of Sunday morning, 93 wildfires are burning in Alberta. Of the 86 wildfires burning inside forest protection areas, 23 are considered out of control.

The province will provide an update on the wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT. CBC will carry the news conference live here.

There was some progress made in tackling the eagle complex, which is two wildfires in the vicinity of Fox Creek and the Municipal District of Greenview, specifically the community of Little Smoky.

"The eagle complex got about a millimetre of rain over most of that fire — which is not a lot — but we'll take what we can get at this point," Derrick Forsythe, Alberta Wildfire information officer, said in an interview with CBC Sunday from Whitecourt, Alta.

Forsythe said this has allowed crews to work on the perimeter of the fire.

"We're really thankful to most of Albertans who did take the extra care of the ones that went to the the forest this weekend," he said.

"We didn't have a lot of new starts, normally this long weekend is a busy time for us every year because there's so many people out on the landscape."

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction is currently in place across the province's forest protection area.

A dozen parks and recreation areas have been closed, and several other sites are being closely monitored. The list of closures will continue to be updated online.

Thunderstorm monitoring

"While showers will certainly be welcomed by firefighters, we monitor thunderstorms very carefully," Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager, said during a news conference Saturday.

"Our lightning sensor fire centres across the forest protection area know where lightning has struck," she said.

In response, Alberta Wildfire is able to send out patrols to investigate whether lightning may have started a wildfire, Tucker said.

The agency saw lightning strikes in both Edson and Grande Prairie on Saturday and is monitoring for any activity which may lead to more wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecasted rain and cooler temperatures for the first half of next week.

A break in the upper ridge is moving through the province on Sunday and bringing cooler air and more rain.

Rain will be focused in central Alberta on Monday and Tuesday.

Thick wildfire smoke has settled over much of Alberta, prompting a special air quality statement across most of the province that advises people to avoid being outside due to the health risks of the smoke. On Sunday morning, Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) listed Edmonton's air quality at a 10+, or very high risk.

Evacuation orders due to wildfires remain in effect for about 17 communities across central and northern Alberta. Nearly 10,700 people are waiting for the all-clear to return home, provincial officials said Saturday.