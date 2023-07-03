Rains aid battle against wildfire threatening northern Alberta hamlet

Firefighters are hoping to gain the upper hand on a wildfire threatening the northern Alberta hamlet of Little Buffalo before the summer heat returns.

Roughly 450 people were forced to evacuate Friday as a wildfire grew dangerously close to the community, about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

As of Monday, 93 hectares had been destroyed and the fire was burning out of control just 1.5 kilometres from the northwest edge of the hamlet.

Michelle Huley, a wildfire information officer for the Peace River area, said the fire remains untamed but a cool and rainy forecast over the long weekend has helped quell the risk.

"At this moment, we expect it to continue growing," Huley said in an interview Monday morning. "But with a little bit of rain last night, we are really hoping that over the next few days, we will be able to turn that over to being held.

"We have a good opportunity right now to get to make some ground on that fire."

Rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels in the region over the weekend have aided firefighting efforts.

The hot, dry weather, however, is expected to return this weekend, Huley said.

Evacuation order

The fire threatening Little Buffalo, which is part of the Lubicon Lake Band, was discovered last Wednesday.

By Friday, the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council issued evacuation orders as the flames, driven by high winds, encroached on the highway and sent thick plumes of smoke through the community.

By then the fire had destroyed around 40 hectares and was burning within five kilometres of the community's edge.

In an interview Monday, chief Billy Joe Laboucan said firefighters are working hard to make headway on the fire before the rain subsides and the forest becomes parched again.

The forest is full of fuel and many hot spots are burning within the fire's perimetre, he said.

"There's a lot of ground fire and that's the worrisome part and because there's quite a bit of spruce and muskeg in those areas.

"They're hoping to bring in additional crews to be able to attack those ground fires."

Laboucan said an additional 40 firefighters are being dispatched to the community to aid on the frontlines.

"They've been attacking it with the bombers and with the choppers … But the weather has cleared up. And if we get back into the hot weather — and the wind picks up — then that's going to be a concern."

It's unclear when evacuation orders may end. Laboucan said community leaders are working with emergency officials to determine when it is safe for residents to return.

He said he remains hopeful that residents may be allowed back at week's end but cautioned evacuees that wildfires can be difficult to predict.

"They want to be sure that the danger is over from this fire," he said. "It can be hard to say for certain how it's going to happen."

According to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard, 112 wildfires are burning across the province. Of the 107 burning in the province's forest protection area, 12 are burning out of control.