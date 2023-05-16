Wildfire smoke blankets province as brisk winds accelerate Alberta's fire risk

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire provide an update on the province's wildfire situation.

As powerful shifting winds fan the flames of wildfires burning across Alberta, the fight to protect communities is becoming an increasingly unpredictable battle being waged on many fronts.

Evacuation orders continue to spread as brisk winds and punishing heat escalates the risk to communities across central and northern Alberta.

As of Tuesday morning, 94 wildfires were burning across the province. Of the 87 wildfires burning inside Alberta's forest protection areas, 24 are classified as out of control.

Emergency officials are cautioning that the temperamental forecast in the days ahead will escalate the risk of extreme fire behaviour and make conditions more dangerous on the ground.

The strong winds have also brought thick smoke from the wildfires further south, blanketing communities including Edmonton and Calgary. As of Monday, as the smoke pollution spread across Alberta and beyond, special air quality statements had been issued for much of the province.

The extent of wildfire smoke across North America as of May 16, 2023. (Office of Satellite and Product Operations/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

In some communities, including Drayton Valley, Edson and Grande Prairie, the air quality was so poor it was classified as a 10 or above on the air quality health index, the highest level of risk for air pollution.

As of Monday evening, around 19,300 people had been forced from their homes, and according to military officials who briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, at least 36 communities were under threat from the flames.

Alberta emergency officials will deliver an update on the wildfire response Tuesday at 3 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live here.

New evacuation orders

Residents of Yellowhead County in west central Alberta were told to evacuate late Monday evening due to a wildfire east of Shining Bank Lake. The Holiday Inn in Edson is the emergency reception centre for those evacuees.

Earlier Monday, the town of Valleyview in northwest Alberta ordered an evacuation after a fire jumped a barrier meant to slow it down.

Evacuees were told to travel about 175 kilometers south to Whitecourt, and vehicles choked the highway Monday as the town's 1,850 residents fled.

The province also issued an official evacuation alert Monday for the Peavine Métis Settlement in northern Alberta. The community, however, had already begun evacuating on Sunday.

About 600 people were ordered to leave after a wildfire burning to the northwest cut off power to the community, said Greg Gauchier, the settlement's chairman.

"My home could always be rebuilt. I just don't want anybody to lose their life," he said.

"Especially the older people — it would be very hard for them to rebuild. I'm worried about that, but the more important thing is to get people out."

A fire is now burning within four kilometres of the community's homes, Gauchier said in an interview Tuesday.

He said no homes have been destroyed, but residents are anxious, hoping firefighters can hold the line.

"Yesterday was quite the day. The winds shifted down," he said. "It pushed a lot of heavy smoke into the area so the people who hadn't left yet started to panic and the ones who had were wondering if they would still have a home.

"The winds switched and they're heading south toward the community so we are on high alert today."

While thousands of people flee their homes, sleeping in hotel rooms and reception centres, others are returning home to assess the damage.

An Alberta sky turns red with smoke. Shifting winds have blown smoke across province. (Randy Martel)

Adam Norris was dousing his property near Drayton Valley with water Monday morning, more than a week after fire torched his farm and land. A house, garage, vehicles, animals and irreplaceable family items were lost.

"[I'm] running on a lot of coffee and adrenalin," Norris said as he kept fighting hot spots that flared up after the hot weekend.

Crews have made progress battling the fire threatening Brazeau County southwest of Edmonton, which includes the town of Drayton Valley, the county said Monday.

More than 200 people are working on the fire line, the county said, adding heat scans were used to identify hot spots.

Norris said he knows many neighbours are eager to return to their homes, but it's just not safe.

"There's some incredibly scary places that are still lighting up here," he said.

'Still vulnerable'

About 1,000 evacuees from Fox Lake, east of High Level, are now sheltering in the nearby community of John D'Or Prairie. People have been taking shelter in the community's school and in backyards.

Two camps with enough space for 1,000 people are now being set up near the John D'Or Prairie school.

Fox Lake is one of three communities that make up Little Red River Cree Nation. The community has been hard hit by wildfires.

Use the slider below to see the extent of the fire damage to the area north of Lobstick and west of Wildwood.

Dwayne Laboucan, director of Emergency Management for the First Nation, described the evacuation from remote Fox Lake as chaotic. The northern Alberta community has been under mandatory evacuation for days.

"Everyone was coming across by barge and boat," he said. "We don't have a bridge.

"If we didn't have ample time to get them across, maybe we could have lost lives because that's how bad it got."

More than 100 structures were destroyed in Fox Lake before the fire began moving north toward the community of Garden River, another community in Little Red River Cree Nation.

Laboucan said residents of Garden River have begun to self-evacuate. The fire has not jumped the Peace River but has drawn close to the river banks and the community, he said.

Evacuees from Fox Lake are eager to return, but struggling with the news that they may not have a home when they come back, Laboucan said.

"When they got the news, they were devastated. … This is their home and they're not accustomed to leaving the community," he said.

"The wounds will be re-opened again when they see their charred homes."

The northern Alberta town of High Level is struggling to find room for the influx of people fleeing several active wildfires.

The town has faced the threat of wildfires in years past, and the community has not been spared during this unprecedented wildfire season, with several wildfires burning in the region.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer said it's heartbreaking to see so many evacuees flooding the town's reception centre. Residents have banded together to help them, she said.

Meanwhile, McAteer is watching the horizon day and night for signs of flare-ups and fast-moving flames. Seeing the winds shift south through the evening Monday was unnerving, she said.

"We're getting wind at night which we don't usually get. Usually it calms," she said. "It really concerns me because we're still vulnerable from our north side.

"Right now, we're not under threat, but just the devastation and the traumatization of people. I wonder how we can help everybody."