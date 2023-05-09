No end in sight to central Alberta evacuation orders as wildfire danger escalates

Thousands of people in west-central Alberta evacuated more than one week ago won't be allowed to return for at least another week.

Residents of Brazeau County, including 7,200 residents of the town of Drayton Valley, were evacuated from their homes on May 4. A notice from the county issued Thursday evening said there is no concrete date for their return in sight.

Brazeau County is the latest Alberta community to warn residents that mandatory evacuation orders may stay in place for days or weeks longer due to the loss of critical infrastructure or the potential hazards posed by encroaching flames.

Officials have no choice but to keep residents out of communities that remain under threat, said Melissa Story, a provincial information officer with Alberta Wildfire.

"We know it's frustrating," Story said Friday. "Our focus right now is the safety of Albertans and their communities.

"We are doing everything we can in terms of wildfire mitigation to try and get them back to their communities as quickly as we can."

Alberta wildfire update, May 12, 2023 Live in Alberta's public safety minister, along with officials from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire, will provide an update on wildfires in the province.

Since last week, when more than 100 fires ignited across the province, communities are assessing damages and reinforcing defence lines as hot conditions forecast for the days ahead threaten to increase tinder-dry conditions and aggravate the crisis.

As of Friday morning, 73 wildfires were burning in Alberta's forest protection areas, including 20 that are out of control. That number does not include seven fires burning outside Alberta's forest protection areas.

Hot, dry weather along with powerful winds are anticipated in the days ahead. More than 16,000 people remain displaced, down from a high of about 31,000.

"The wildfire danger will elevate over the weekend," said Story.

"We are sitting very high on the wildfire danger right now, but we could be seeing it into the extremes by Sunday."

Government and wildfire officials, including Alberta's Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, will provide an update on the wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT Friday.

The Brazeau County update said the wildfire situation remains too volatile for residents to return.

"We hear your frustration: all of the staff, crews, and volunteers responding to this emergency are working very hard to get you home as quickly as possible," the county said. "We know people are anxious, tired and want to go home. Our crews are working around the clock to make this happen."

The fire that forced the evacuation of Drayton Valley is now burning two kilometres from the town limits. The has since consumed 3,500 hectares of land and continues to burn out of control.

The county says a fireguard created by dozers will help contain the spread is now 40 kilometres long.

County officials said they'll learn in coming days how well that guard holds.

Get the latest update on the raging Alberta wildfires Duration 1:54 74 wildfires are burning in Alberta, with 20 considered out of control, a fire information officer said Friday.

In northwest Alberta, RCMP officers will be going door to door to ensure no residents remain in the parts of the Municipal District of Greenview, which are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Affected communities include Fox Creek, the hamlet of Little Smoky and surrounding areas.

A provincial emergency alert issued Thursday at 8 p.m. said everyone who is still in those areas must leave.The Municipal District of Greenview said all residents are required to evacuate no later than noon Friday.

"Do not re-enter any areas that were heavily damaged or destroyed by the wildfire until the local fire authority has cleared the area," said the municipality.

Seven fires are within the district's boundaries, and two more just outside its bounds.

Crews are keeping an eye on the fire burning east of the town of Fox Creek, which is about 265 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. It is expected to grow significantly Friday, the town said in a statement.

Police are patrolling the evacuation zone while firefighters are at the ready, the town said.

Smoke was dense in some areas Friday morning. Strathcona County RCMP urged drivers to avoid travel on Highway 21 after a lack of visibility caused several multi-vehicle collisions.