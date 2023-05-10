Dangerous conditions persist as hot weather threatens to worsen Alberta's wildfires

Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire provide an update on the province's wildfire situation.

Alberta is bracing for another battle to protect communities from damage as hot, dry weather threatens to fan the flames of wildfires burning across the province.

Dangerous conditions are expected to escalate in the days ahead. Temperatures are forecast to spike dramatically with cloudless skies and temperatures around 30 C expected throughout the weekend in communities across northern Alberta.

As of Wednesday morning, 78 wildfires are burning across the province, 24 of them out of control — spreading quickly and not responding to suppression efforts.

Colin Blair, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, and Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Christie Tucker, will deliver an update on the fires Wednesday at 3 p.m. MT.

Some of largest fires have been likened to sleeping giants, waiting to wake and grow more powerful when conditions escalate.

Mandatory evacuation orders are being lifted in some communities where the threat has passed, as many more across the province remain under imminent threat from encroaching flames.

Starting Wednesday morning, residents in some areas of Yellowhead County, including Evansburg, will be allowed to return home.

However, parts of the county including the hamlet of Wildwood and Lobstick Resort, are still under mandatory evacuation. The county, west of Edmonton, expects evacuation orders for those communities to lift later this week.

"Residents need to remember that there is still fire activity and other potential safety concerns in some areas," the county said in an advisory to returning residents Tuesday.

"Anyone entering firefighting areas can impact and prevent firefighting efforts."

In Fox Creek, cooler temperatures and reduced wind have allowed fire crews to fortify containment lines.

Evacuation orders remain in place as a 21,000 hectare wildfire now burns around six kilometres from the community.

"Don't let the skyline and current clear skies deceive you," the town said in an update to residents.

"This fire is out of control and burns deep into the ground. It is a sleeping giant. The situation can change quickly."

Unseasonable heat, high winds and a lack of rain has fuelled fast-moving, unpredictable fires across the province.

Since evacuation orders began spreading rapidly across the province Friday, homes and business have been destroyed, highways have been closed and more than 24,000 people remain displaced from their homes.

Rain and cooler temperatures in central Alberta allowed firefighters to make some leeway, establishing fire guards and dousing the flames — but the reprieve is expected to be short-lived.

Tinder-dry forests and fields across Alberta are expected to grow increasingly parched as temperatures rise across the province in the coming days.

Bart Guyon, reeve for Brazeau County in west-central Alberta, said he is worried that any progress made by firefighters will be quickly lost.

Fires triggered evacuation orders in the area last week. Four fires burning out of control in the region make up the Pembina wildfire complex. The largest fire, 14 kilometres southeast of Edson, has burned 77,920 hectares. The second largest has burned 64,575 hectares.

Yukon wildfire crews prepare their trucks Wednesday morning before their first day battling the Pembina wildfire complex in west-central Alberta. (Alberta Wildfire)

Nearly a week after evacuation orders were first issued, conditions remain too unpredictable to allow residents to return.

"We've had a bit of reprieve from the weather," Guyon said. "But two days from now we're back to that uncertain weather and temperatures will be increasing. And if the winds change direction, we could be right back to where we were in the beginning."

"The fire danger remains high in many northern areas of the province, which means that we can still see active wildfire behaviour there," Christie Tucker, a spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire, told reporters Tuesday.

A state of emergency continues in the province and government officials are working to deploy more fire aid.

Firefighters from Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have arrived in Alberta to help, and the government said late Tuesday that crews were also expected from New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska.

Premier Danielle Smith has said military personnel are to be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

Colin Blair, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, said the details are still being worked out.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters in Ottawa that the Canadian Armed Forces is prepared to provide airlift resources and engineering and construction equipment, but military services to protect evacuated communities shouldn't be on that list.

"We're strongly of the opinion that [this] is primarily a policing responsibility," he said.

Wildfire smoke harms health even at low concentrations, doctor says Duration 6:15 Respirologist Dr. Samir Gupta says there are both immediate and long-term health effects from exposure to wildfire smoke, which contains tiny particles that travel deep into lungs when inhaled.

The Municipal District of Greenview in northwestern Alberta is welcoming the additional aid. The region has some of the largest and most aggressive fires, including at least 10 that are threatening to damage homes or infrastructure.

During an update for residents on Wednesday, regional fire chief Wayne Brown said the crisis has put a strain on local crews who were left to fight some calls without provincial help.

He said cooler temperatures and calmer winds have helped crews, both on the ground and in the air, to tame some of the worst of the fires.

Brown said the county is now working closely with the province, and Alberta Wildfire will soon be establishing a camp in the Debolt area.

The camp will serve as a local base of operations for about 125 firefighters and the deployment of helicopters and heavy equipment, he said.

"The good news, if there's any good news, is that we've had a lull," Brown said. "And that has enabled [Alberta] Forestry to construct, along with our firefighters, fireguards around these particular threats to our community."