Driver in stolen truck rams RCMP cars in McDonald's drive-thru

The driver of a stolen truck tried to ram his way out of a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru early Friday by slamming into two police cruisers that had him boxed in.

Engine revving, tires belching blue smoke, the truck smashed into one RCMP cruiser, then reversed and rammed the one behind, video from the scene shows.

The drama happened just after midnight in Westlock, about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Jennylee Erickson had just finished her shift at the Shell station next door. She was locking up when saw a police cruiser race by with its lights on, then pull into the drive-thru going the wrong way.

"All I hear is this big crunch and bang," Erickson said. "There's this truck ramming into this police cruiser. And it's all crunched up.

"So I got out my camera and started videotaping."

She saw the truck driver back into a tree, then go forward again as he tried to push the police cruiser out of the way.

"Like right out of a cop movie," Erickson said.

After the smoke had cleared, the man and his female passenger were under arrest and on their way to a local hospital, where they were assessed before being released into police custody.

Both now face criminal charges, Westlock RCMP said in a news release. They remain in custody in Westlock. Both had outstanding warrants.

The wild incident began when an RCMP officer determined that a truck spotted in the McDonald's drive-thru had been reported stolen in Athabasca.

One police cruiser stopped in front of the truck, while a second pulled in behind.

While police emergency lights flashed, the truck rammed into both police cruisers several times. It finally climbed onto the hood of one police vehicle, RCMP said.

Officers then made a high-risk arrest.

Erickson said she saw an officer pull out his weapon and point it at the driver. Then, she said, he used a baton to smash the passenger window.

"All I hear is a lady screaming," she said.

