Alberta told to brace for damaging winds, heavy snow

Drivers travelling Alberta highways are being told to exercise caution as a mixture of powerful winds and blowing snow are expected to batter the province Friday.

Strong winds combined with falling snow will create poor visibility on area roadways through the morning, Environment Canada warned in an advisory.

The weather agency said there is a significant risk of "damaging" winds — and Edmonton will be hit during the morning commute.

Wind gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour are expected in the capital region. Periods of light snow are also expected in Edmonton, with a risk of freezing rain.

"Strong northwesterly winds are developing behind a fast moving cold front this morning," Environment Canada said in an advisory.

"As the winds spread southeastward, strong gusts will reach the Red Deer, Lloydminster and Hanna regions by mid morning and continue through the afternoon."

As of 5 a.m. Friday, wind warnings remained in place for:

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Other areas of the province are being warned to brace for heavy snow. Between 10 and 20 centimetres is expected in some areas.

The snow is expected to end Friday evening for northwestern portions of Alberta. It will continue until Saturday morning for communities closer to the Saskatchewan border.

Strong winds with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour will also produce poor visibility and blowing snow, Environment Canada warned.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for a number of regions, including: