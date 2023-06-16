Alberta wants guaranteed seats on proposed sustainable jobs partnership council

The federal government should give Alberta the option to appoint members to a new sustainable jobs advisory council, the province's energy and minerals minister says.

Minister Brian Jean, who represents Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche at the heart of the province's oilsands, says the federal government tabled legislation Thursday that will have an outsize effect on the province — and that should warrant more input.

Bill C-50 is enabling legislation that puts bureaucratic structures and requirements in place to help the government stick to a plan to transition more workers into industries with lower greenhouse gas emissions. It's part of a suite of measures to help Canada reach its climate targets and meet international obligations.

Although federal ministers insisted the sustainable jobs bill is squarely in federal jurisdiction, Jean disputes this, because of the effect it could have on employment in Alberta.

"Restricting the capacity for growth in the jobs sector, in the natural resources sector — these are things that are entirely in provincial jurisdiction, not in federal jurisdiction, and they know that," he said in an interview Thursday.

He predicted that leaders of other affected provinces, such as Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, would share his concerns.

If passed, the bill would require the federal government to devise a sustainable job creation action plan every five years.

It would also have to publicly report on its progress in meeting any targets in those plans.

The bill would compel the government to create an independent partnership council of up to 15 members representing labour groups, Indigenous peoples and industries. That council would advise the natural resources minister and federal government on how to transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

Although nothing would require the minister to appoint a council representative from Alberta, the bill says the minister must consider regional representation.

Alberta questions legitimacy of council

In a statement, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the council's recommendations must be consistent with Alberta's emissions reduction and energy development plan — or her government won't consider its advice legitimate.

"If it's going to infringe or cross the road into our lane of jurisdiction, we're going to push them back. And that means through whatever means is necessary," Jean said.

The provincial emissions reduction plan, released in April, aspires for the province to be carbon neutral by 2050.

It heavily relies on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) of emissions and export of liquid natural gas to achieve that goal.

It's an approach critics worry will be difficult to scale up to the degree necessary unless the oil industry can substantially reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Jean did not say whether pushing back against Ottawa's perceived incursions would involve a constitutional challenge, or the use of the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

Smith's government passed the sovereignty act last fall. It allows an MLA to propose a motion instructing the government not to apply an aspect of federal law or policy in the province they see as harmful or unconstitutional.

Earlier Thursday in Ottawa, federal ministers tried to quell fears the sustainable jobs legislation would harm workers or spark economic pain.

Canada must act now to adapt to an economy less dependent on carbon, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.

"Canada can choose to be a leader in the context of moving forward, or we can effectively stick our heads in the sand and decide that we will let the world pass us by," he said. "Going slower and just hoping for the best is a choice, but it is a much riskier choice."

Edmonton Liberal MP and federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said it is key to get Alberta investing more in CCUS to reduce emissions.

Smith had previously written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying if his government introduced sustainable jobs legislation without her province's blessing, Alberta wouldn't pitch in for CCUS incentives.

Although Jean said he's disappointed in the Liberals' lack of consultation with Alberta on the bill, he said the province will still look for CCUS partnership opportunities with the feds.

Smith and Jean are set to meet with Wilkinson and other officials in Calgary on Monday.