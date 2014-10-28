Election 101: Things you need to know about the Alberta election

Albertans head to the polls on April 16. Never voted? Don't know what it's all about? Here are the answers to some basic questions to help you get started.

1. Why are we having an election?

Every four years or so we elect a new provincial government.

Alberta is divided into 87 electoral districts — or ridings, as we like to call them.

Each district has a name, such as Edmonton-Centre or Calgary-Elbow.

2. Can I vote directly for the premier, the way Americans can vote for a president?

No, unless you live where the party leader is running.

On election day, vote for the candidate who belongs to the party you like the best.

3. Who are the leaders?

Rachel Notley leads the New Democratic Party (NDP)

Jason Kenney leads the United Conservative Party (UCP)

Stephen Mandel leads the Alberta Party (AP)

David Khan leads the Alberta Liberal Party

Derek Fildebrandt leads the Freedom Conservative Party

4. How is the winner decided?

The party that elects the highest number of candidates get to form the government.

A party has to win 44 ridings to form what's called a majority government.

The leader of the winning party becomes the new premier.

5. Do I have to give money to a political party?

No. But you can if you like. You get a tax receipt, and it would help the party with expenses such as feeding volunteers, or paying for signs.

6. What if candidates come to my door?

You don't have to answer the door, much less tell anyone who you like, don't like, or who you might vote for. It's entirely up to you.

Politicians come to your door to connect with voters, to get your support and ask questions. Now is your time.

7. I'm getting text messages from people I don't know, asking me to support their party. Why are they after me?

Political parties are using any method they can to reach voters. If you don't answer your door, or have a landline, they'll send texts, emails and even memes to get your attention. Don't you feel special?

8. I'm hearing all these promises. Will the party's actually carry through?

Perhaps. We've compiled a list of campaign promises for you to check.

Also try ourVote Compass — a tool that helps you figure out where you stand on issues compared to the parties.

9. How do I get on the voters' list?

You have to be 18 years old. There are a few other requirements, but really this is where age does matter.

Here is a linkto the people who can put you on the list.