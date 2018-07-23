A new Venture: Alberta business publication back online

The business publication Alberta Venture, which collapsed late last year, is back online.

The 10-year-old monthly magazine won't be printed anymore, but Cory Janssen's company, Janalta Interactive, has purchased the rights to the Alberta Venture brand and domain name, and is relaunching digitally at albertaventure.com.

"It would be an absolute shame for there to be no publication that tells the story of Alberta business," Janssen told CBC News Monday.

Content is expected to start going up in about three months, Janssen said. The focus right now is on website logistics.

"There's a lot more that we have in the works," he said.

Rebuilding trust

The magazine empire struggled for months prior to founder Ruth Kelly's death. Contributors were not being paid.

"It's tricky," Janssen said. "It's a matter of kind of rebuilding trust and it'll take time to do so.

"It's a matter of also kind of separating out — will people understand the difference between someone new who's trying to resurrect it versus, 'OK, it's the same masthead and I'm still owed.' "

Part of that separation includes broadening the scope of Alberta Venture's coverage.

"You can't ignore energy. You can't ignore the tractional businesses that we have in this province, but I don't think we're telling the story of everything that's happening," Janssen said.

He cited developments in technology and artificial intelligence as examples, adding that while "Edmonton is world-class" when it comes to progress in machine learning, few people know that.

Honouring Ruth Kelly

Ruth Kelly founded Venture Publishing in 1997. She died suddenly in 2017 at age 60.

"We do want to pay tribute to the great things that Ruth Kelly did do in Edmonton and did do in this province while also kind of building on that and going in a different direction," Janssen said.

"We do want to honour the amazing things she did do because she's been an amazing figure in this province for a long time, so we don't want to forget the positives."

While Alberta Venture previously focused on business news, Janssen's vision centres around deeper feature coverage. He said the publication will provide in-depth coverage of industries, leaders and topics that inform the business community.

"Can we actually produce this and properly reflect what's happening in Alberta in a bit of a different way?" he said.

Alberta Venture's longest running lists, including the Fast Growth 50 and the Venture 250, will remain, Janssen said.