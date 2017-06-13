Here's what Alberta's major political parties say about a tax on e-cigarettes

While political parties campaign Alberta-wide, advocates are pushing for the next provincial government to tax e-cigarettes and introduce new legislation to curtail vaping among Alberta's youth.

Currently e-cigarettes are exempt from the Alberta tobacco tax.

E-cigarettes are legal under federal legislation and allow adults to use vaping products with nicotine. But in Alberta, more laws to protect minors from vaping products are needed, according to Les Hagen, executive director with Action on Smoking and Health.

VOTE COMPASS | Find out how your views on campaign issues line up with the platforms of Alberta's major parties

He says there has been an increase in the number of youth in the province who smoke while the vaping industry continues to grow.

"We're very concerned that the two are linked and that the high rates of vaping that we're now seeing among youth is translating into higher rates of smoking," Hagen said.

Hagen suggests a tax on vaping products, potentially one similar to Alberta's tax on tobacco products, could help decrease the number of young people vaping in the province.

"Tobacco taxes are one of the most effective means of reducing and preventing tobacco use, particularly among kids, because kids have a limited amount of disposable income," Hagen said.

"If there is an argument to be made for a tax on vaping products, I think you would start with the high nicotine products first, particularly those that are aimed at young people."

Alberta Votes 2019: CBC News brings you news, analyses and columns you need

A tax similar to one on tobacco could decrease the number of youth vaping, said Jeff Gaulin, director of external affairs with tobacco manufacturer Rothmans, Benson & Hedges.

E-cigarettes and other vaping devices, which heat liquid into an inhalable vapour that often contains nicotine, are becoming increasingly popular among youth. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

"There is a time and place for this type of conversation. Maybe it's not during the election but certainly whatever party that forms the next government, we do think there's a responsible approach to take here, to have common sense rules to protect youth and to do what's right for adult smokers," Gaulin said.

Could the next government introduce a tax on vaping products? Here's what the three major parties had to say.

UCP

The UCP does not have a plan to introduce a tax on vaping.

"We do not intend to introduce new taxes on products that are already illegal for minors to obtain," said the UCP in a statement

The party added that it would "rely on the advice of health care professionals and the Chief Medical Officer to address issues of addiction, including under-age use of nicotine products."

Alberta Party

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel says his party would introduce a tax on vaping products if elected.

"I think anything that could be dangerous to children or anybody needs to be properly identified and it needs to be properly dealt with. If you don't tax something, you're sending a tacit approval for it. So I think it should be taxed," Mandel said.

NDP

When asked, the NDP did not comment on a vaping product tax.

The NDP said in an emailed statement that the Government of Alberta is reviewing federal legislation "and identifying gaps that may require provincial laws to protect children and ensure vaping products are available, in a safe way, for adults in Alberta."

Listen to The Ledge podcast, as CBC's legislative reporters bring you expert analysis and insiders' insight

The statement also said the federal Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act (TSRA) requires a review in the province to start by Nov. 2019.

What's next?

Health Canada is currently looking at ways to introduce new measures to curb the increase in vaping by young people.

Albertans will vote in the next provincial government on April 16.