Alberta using record-breaking resource windfall to pay back $13.4B in debt

Alberta's United Conservative Party government is making the highest ever repayment of debt in the province's history — $13.4 billion — thanks to a record-breaking surge in resource revenues.

Premier Jason Kenney says the repayment, as forecasted in Alberta's first-quarter update on Wednesday, shows his government's commitment to fiscal discipline even when the treasury is overflowing with oil and gas money.

That discipline includes not restoring the benefits cut via a suspension of indexation three years ago.

Revenue from non-renewable sources like oil and natural gas is forecast to be $28.4 billion by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, $14.6 billion more than predicted in the February budget.

The windfall allows the province to repay $13.4 billion in debt due this year without having to resort to refinancing. The move will reduce Alberta's forecasted debt from $93.1 billion to $79.8 billion by March 31, 2023.

Kenney's government isn't using the windfall to restore benefits the province cut to get the province's financial house in order.

The government stopped indexing payments under the Assisted Income for Severely Handicapped (AISH) and seniors' benefits programs to the rate of inflation in its first year of government. There are no signs the province plans to reverse that decision.

The government will resume adjusting personal income tax rates to the rate of inflation. The measure is retroactive to Jan.1, 2022. The basic personal tax amount increases to $19,814. The move means an additional 80,000 to 95,000 Albertans won't have to pay provincial income tax in 2023.

Wednesday's update confirms the $13.2-billion surplus forecast announced by Kenney on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The Heritage Fund is getting a boost of $2.9 billion thanks to $1.7 billion from the surplus and $1.2 billion in earnings.

Currently all investment income from the fund is put into general revenue. The government intends to amend legislation for the Alberta Heritage Trust Fund so the $1.2 billion amount and future investment income can stay in the Heritage Fund.

Anyone hoping for the Alberta government to follow the lead of Saskatchewan by issuing cash payments to help with the cost of living will be disappointed.

The province says it has provided people relief with the electricity rebate program, removal of the provincial fuel tax and upcoming natural gas rebates set to start in October.

