Alberta records 644 new cases of COVID-19, 235 new variant cases

Alberta reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three additional deaths.

Active cases climbed to 7,698, from 7,366 recorded on Saturday. Variants of concern now account for 25.6 per cent of active cases in the province, or 1,972.

There were 235 new cases of the B117 variant, first identified in the U.K. reported in the last 24 hours.

Labs completed 11,953 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, for a positivity rate of about 5.3 per cent.

The three deaths reported Sunday took place in the Edmonton, Calgary, and North zones, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 1,983.

Across the province, 277 people were being treated in hospital for the disease on Sunday, including 63 in intensive care units.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases on Sunday:

Calgary zone: 3,565

Edmonton zone: 1,734

North zone: 855

Central zone: 700

South zone: 815

Unknown: 29

Alberta had administered 594,723 doses of the vaccine as of the end of the day, Saturday.

The next live update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected on Tuesday.