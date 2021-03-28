Alberta records 644 new cases of COVID-19, 235 new variant cases
Province has 7,698 active cases of COVID-19, of which over 25% are variant
Alberta reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three additional deaths.
Active cases climbed to 7,698, from 7,366 recorded on Saturday. Variants of concern now account for 25.6 per cent of active cases in the province, or 1,972.
There were 235 new cases of the B117 variant, first identified in the U.K. reported in the last 24 hours.
Labs completed 11,953 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, for a positivity rate of about 5.3 per cent.
The three deaths reported Sunday took place in the Edmonton, Calgary, and North zones, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 1,983.
Across the province, 277 people were being treated in hospital for the disease on Sunday, including 63 in intensive care units.
Here is the regional breakdown of active cases on Sunday:
- Calgary zone: 3,565
- Edmonton zone: 1,734
- North zone: 855
- Central zone: 700
- South zone: 815
- Unknown: 29
Alberta had administered 594,723 doses of the vaccine as of the end of the day, Saturday.
The next live update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected on Tuesday.
