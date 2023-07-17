Alberta union to forfeit $1.6M in dues for 2020 health-care wildcat strike

The labour relations board says the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) must forfeit $1.6-million worth of union dues for its role in an illegal 2020 wildcat strike by health-care workers.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) told the board it had to cancel nearly 300 procedures, postpone appointments and left soiled patients sitting in their own waste when an estimated 2,200 workers walked off the job on October 26, 2020.

The walkout "endangered the wellbeing of Albertans, and placed additional strain on a health care system that was already reeling from the unprecedented challenges brought about by the pandemic," the board concluded in its ruling on July 12.

"The union's actions in this case made a bad situation worse."

AUPE has said it had no role in organizing the wildcat strike, in which workers rallied outside more than 70 AHS sites across the province.

At issue was an AHS proposal to contract out some of their jobs at the direction of the provincial government. The parties were involved in collective bargaining at the time.

During the labour board hearing, which took place over several dates in 2021 and 2022, the union acknowledged leaders didn't do enough to shut the strike down after workers walked out.

AUPE also told the board it was wrong that one of its employees went into a Red Deer care facility and encouraged members to leave their posts.

AUPE represents about 25,000 general support services workers and another 16,000 auxiliary nursing workers employed by AHS. Although a fraction of them participated in the job action, the board ruled AUPE must forfeit collecting any of their union dues for a month.

AHS had asked for a six-month dues suspension, but the board decided one month was sufficient.

In an emailed statement on Monday, AHS spokesperson James Wood said the organization was pleased with the board's ruling.

"The decision reinforces the importance of the health and safety of our patients and the need for all parties to abide by the provisions of our collective agreements and the Alberta Labour Relations Code," he said.

AUPE had not responded to an interview request as of publication time.

Bob Barnetson, a professor of labour relations at Athabasca University, said the board's penalty financially rewards the employees who walked out by allowing them to keep their union dues for a month.

"If the goal was to prevent wildcat strikes, I think this penalty has done the opposite," he said. "It's likely going to encourage them."

Losing $1.6 million\ is unlikely to be financially deleterious to AUPE, he said. The board's written decision notes AUPE had a strike fund of $66 million at the time of the walkout.

It's likely that public sector unions reaching impasses with employers will see the decision as part of the cost of doing business — and some might perceive the penalty as a bargain, Barnetson said.

The one-day walkout followed months of tension after AHS informed the union in November 2019 it planned to contract out some work, such as laundry, food and lab services. AHS predicted it would affect around 10,000 workers, but argued they could apply for jobs with the new private contractors.

AHS paused those plans when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Alberta in March 2020. At least one agreement to pause the outsourcing plans expired 11 days before the walkout.

AHS did not answer a question on Monday about how many previously unionized jobs have since been privatized.

Following the walkout, AHS disciplined hundreds of workers for joining the wildcat strike by issuing suspensions and letters of reprimand. In 2021, AUPE said nearly 800 workers had filed grievances about those punishments.

Neither AHS nor AUPE answered questions on Monday about the fate of those grievances, and whether the penalties stuck.

The auxiliary nurses and general support workers inked new collective agreements with AHS in 2022. Those agreements both expire March 31, 2024.