UCP wins fundraising sweepstakes in second quarter of 2019

The governing United Conservative Party raised the most money in the second quarter of 2019, but the NDP didn't trail by as much as expected after losing power in the provincial election.

Consolidated year-to-date reports posted Monday by Elections Alberta show the UCP received $1,593,699 in donations in the period from April 1 to June 30.

Donors contributed $1,427,710 to the NDP in that same period, $165,988 less than the UCP.

The UCP is nearly $1 million ahead in the year-to-date totals, with $5,089,332 in donations compared to $4,106,627 by the NDP.

The UCP totals include donations to individual constituency associations. The NDP doesn't have the same structure as all donations go to the main provincial party.

The Alberta Party raised $101,383 in the second quarter; the Alberta Liberals $38,270.

Both parties were shut out of the legislature in the April 16 election, which saw the UCP win 63 of the 87 seats. NDP candidates won the remaining 24, making the party Alberta's Official Opposition.

The Freedom Conservative Party reported $5,206 in donations. The Alberta Independence Party raised $2,000 from one donor. The Alberta Advantage Party also had a single donor in the second quarter who contributed $1,080.