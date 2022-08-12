Friday is voting deadline in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership race
Jason Kenney announced resignation in May after getting 51 per cent support in party leadership review
It's deadline day to buy $10 Alberta United Conservative Party memberships to vote for the next leader and premier.
The party is accepting drop offs by 5 p.m. and online memberships until midnight.
The party will then go through the memberships and confirm information and expects to have the final tally ready in two weeks or so.
Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking to replace Premier Jason Kenney in the party's top job.
Kenney announced in May he was quitting after receiving a lukewarm 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.
The next key date in the race is the second debate, slated for Aug. 30 in Edmonton.
The candidates have been proposing a range of policy ideas from health care to education reform, but the focus of debate has been on how to leverage Alberta's relationship with the federal government to get a better deal in areas such as equalization.
