Jason Kenney says Carpay membership decision lies with UCP board, not with him

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says he doesn't have the authority to expel members such as John Carpay, the Calgary lawyer who compared the Pride flag to a Nazi swastika, from the party.

"It's our board that deals with expulsions," Kenney said Wednesday, after a noon-hour speech to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. "I condemned Mr. Carpay's remarks as being vile and offensive. He does not in any way speak for the United Conservative Party.

"He apologized for and retracted his offensive remarks. That means something.

"I think when people make a mistake of this nature, it's incumbent on them to find ways to make it right, to apologize and retract. And that's something that I take into account."

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, has apologized for remarks that compared the Pride flag to the Nazi swastika. (CBC)



Carpay later apologized for "unintentionally" drawing that comparison.



Kenney acknowledged that apology in a tweet on Sunday. He condemned Carpay's remarks, calling any such comparison "vile, particularly given the violent persecution of LGBT people under such regimes." Kenney has faced calls to cancel Carpay's membership since the Calgary lawyer likened the LGBTQ Pride flag to the swastika of Nazi Germany and the Communist hammer and sickle at a conference Saturday organized by Rebel Media. He also suggested the gay rights movement was an example of totalitarianism.Carpay later apologized for "unintentionally" drawing that comparison.Kenney acknowledged that apology in a tweet on Sunday. He condemned Carpay's remarks, calling any such comparison "vile, particularly given the violent persecution of LGBT people under such regimes."

Earlier this month, Kenney instructed the board to cancel the UCP membership of a former call-centre staffer who worked on his leadership campaign for having ties to a white supremacist website. Kenney said that decision was also made by the board of the UCP.

Kenney told reporters the party was thinking about creating a database of extremists to help screen membership applications.

Carpay is the founder of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which defends social conservative issues in court such as anti-abortion protests and parental rights.

He is a UCP member who last spring spoke in favour of a motion passed by a majority of delegates at the party's policy convention calling for parental notification if a child joins a gay-straight alliance or other extracurricular clubs.

Carpay is currently leading a court challenge against Bill 24, which protects Alberta students from being outed to their parents if they join a GSA.