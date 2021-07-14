Ousted Alberta MLA Pat Rehn invited back into UCP fold

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has been invited back into Alberta's United Conservative Party caucus five months after he was kicked out for being absent from his constituency.

Caucus chair Nathan Neudorf announced the decision in a press release Wednesday.

"Since his removal from caucus, Rehn has worked tirelessly to rebuild trust with local families, businesses, elected officials and Indigenous leaders," Neudorf said in the release.

Neudort said the UCP received letters from several municipalities and the Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Association, requesting Rehn be allowed to rejoin caucus.

"Pat has been doing an incredible amount of work to rebuild trust and get things done in his constituency," Neudorf said.

Rehn has been sitting as an independent MLA since Premier Jason Kenney kicked him out of caucus in January for frequently being absent from his constituency.

Rehn's expense claims for the first part of 2020 showed he spent more time in Edmonton.

His per diem expenses showed he bought meals in Edmonton for most of May, most of June and every day in July, even though the legislature sat for five days in May.

The legislature resumed in June and July but Rehn also claimed meal per diems on weekends in July.

In total, Rehn claimed $4,488 for the first two quarters of 2020.

At the time, Rehn said on Facebook that "an assistant of mine has made some errors in recording meal allowances, that I was not aware of."

"I apologize for this, and in the future I will make sure that I personally review all expense claims before they are submitted to the province to make sure that they are correct," he said, adding that he wouldn't claim any meal allowances in 2021.

Rehn was also criticized for going to Mexico over the winter holidays despite COVID-19 travel restrictions in place.

More to come...