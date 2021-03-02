Health minister, Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health are expected to update the public with the latest on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw have a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it here live.

Alberta eased some public health restrictions on Monday, marking the beginning of Step 2 of the province's relaunch plan.

Libraries are now allowed to reopen with 15 per cent of fire-code capacity, and fitness centres can resume low-intensity individual and group workouts for adults.

On Monday, Alberta Health reported two more deaths and 291 new cases of the illness, with 247 patients being treated in hospitals, including 48 in intensive-care beds.

The province also identified another 35 cases of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Alberta implemented into Step 1 of its relaunch on Feb. 8, when restaurants and bars were permitted to reopen for indoor service.