Body of child recovered after trailer park fire in central Alberta

The body of a child was found — and four people were taken to hospital — after a Friday morning fire destroyed three homes at a central Alberta trailer park.

The body, found in one of the burned out trailers, is believed to be that of a seven-year-old girl, Blackfalds RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP were called at 2 a.m. to the fire at Les's Trailer Park in Red Deer County. Three trailers were on fire in the park.

Red Deer County Fire Services had evacuated neighbouring properties.

A man, a woman and two boys were taken to hospital with injuries, some considered life-threatening. Two of the injured remain in hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said the dead child and those hurt lived in the same trailer. She could not say if they were members of the same family.

The child's identity and the cause of death will be confirmed during an autopsy, Fontaine said.

"It's very early in our investigation and we need to follow our investigative steps to determine what happened here," Fontaine said.

The trailer fires were extinguished by about 9 a.m. Officers found the girl's body while searching the trailers.

Firefighters and RCMP were still examining the homes mid-morning Friday.

The trailer park is west of Red Deer, at the junction of Highway 2 and David Thompson Highway.