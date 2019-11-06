Alberta to resume contact tracing in schools, provide rapid testing kits to families

The Alberta government is bringing back contact tracing in schools and plans to provide rapid testing kits to help parents in outbreak areas test their children twice a week at home.

Education minister Adriana LaGrange announced Tuesday that schools will start notifying close contacts of students who were infectious at school.

Alberta Health Services will take over contact tracing by the middle of November.

Alberta Health will start publicly disclosing on Wednesday which schools have more than two students who were infectious while in school.

Criteria for outbreaks for reporting purposes will also change from 10 per cent of the school population to 10 or more students who are infectious within a 14-day period.

The province is also encouraging school districts to enact mandatory vaccination policies for staff.

LaGrange says the province can't enact a similar policy for students because they cannot be denied access to schools.

Earlier on Tuesday, Edmonton Public School Board trustees passed a motion calling on the province to reinstate case notification, contact tracing and isolation of close contacts in schools

Trustees also called on the provincial government to close all Alberta schools for a minimum of two weeks as a "firebreak" to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

"Closure of schools is one of the strongest measures, most effective measures in terms of the being able to bend the curve back down in a serious COVID wave," trustee Bridget Stirling said while introducing the motion at the emergency meeting of the board of trustees.

"It's not one that we would ask for lightly. And because of the importance to schools, of schools to children, we wouldn't want to be closing schools, but we're now at that stage where there isn't a choice."

The recommendation comes with the province in the midst of a deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 that has overwhelmed the province's hospitals and ICUs and forced the government to accept medical help from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Red Cross and other provinces.

The "firebreak" closure would see schools across the province shift to online learning.

Edmonton Public Schools knows of 699 cases in 175 schools, with 67 per cent in the kindergarten to Grade 6 grades, where students still aren't eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, but suspects there are many more.

Alberta Health Services stopped notifying schools of positive test results so the district is relying on parents to tell them if their children fall ill.

Districts are not able to close schools without the permission of Alberta Education. Edmonton trustees are asking the province to provide a few days notification to allow parents and teachers to make a transition to online learning.

Trustees also passed recommendations calling on the province to reinstate case notification, contact tracing and isolation of close contacts in schools, to enact provincial ventilation standards and for Alberta Education to purchase specialized air filters for classrooms that meet standards set by experts.

The majority of trustees on the board expressed anger and frustration that the province hasn't taken any leadership on protecting students and staff in Alberta schools.

"It is a spectacular abdication of responsibility and failure of leadership," board vice-chair Nathan Ip said. "School boards have been left in the dark for weeks and months.

"It just baffles me that we are in the position that we are because it is entirely preventable."

Other trustees said school closures need to be province-wide to reduce COVID-19 transmissions.

WATCH | "It didn't have to be this way," says board chair Trisha Estabrooks

'It didn't have to be this way': Edmonton Public Schools votes to ask province to go online temporarily 5:08 Edmonton Public Schools board chair Trisha Estabrooks says the provincial government should have prioritized in-person learning from the planning stages.

In a media availability after the board meeting, chair Trisha Estabrooks said trustees were expressing the frustrations they hear from parents every day.

She said the situation would have been different if the province had continued to require notification of positive cases, contact tracing and quarantining of close contacts.

"If those were put in place when this school year began, I highly doubt we would be in this situation," she said. "It didn't have to be this way ."

The motions come one day after Edmonton Public Schools announced a vaccine mandate for staff, volunteers and contractors who enter its facilities. Edmonton Catholic Schools announced a similar policy on Tuesday.