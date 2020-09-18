Alberta to expand outreach, supports to limit spread of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities

The Alberta government on Monday will announce an expansion of outreach programs and supports to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson will speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

They will be joined by Chief Ivan Sawan of Loon River First Nation and Chief Vernon Saddleback of Samson Cree Nation.

Loon River First Nation is near Gift Lake, 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Samson Cree First Nation is one of four First Nations at Maskwacis, 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Alberta has had more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on First Nations reserves, according to Indigenous Services Canada.

As of Jan. 29, reserves across Canada have had 16,376 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, the ministry said. More than 13,300 patients have recovered and 157 have died.

As of Jan. 19, the rate of reported cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people living on reserve was 40 per cent higher than the rate in the general Canadian population.

