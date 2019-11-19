Like clockwork: Alberta again seeks feedback on daylight time

It's time for a "serious conversation" on time changes, says Alberta's UCP government.

The call comes two years after the province launched an online consultation process and tabled legislation to scrap the two-time system.

Even though a large majority of respondents wanted to scrap the system, legislators sided with Alberta's NHL teams and a number of businesses that spoke out against the proposal.

But Tuesday, the UCP government announced it's launching another online survey.

"It's time for Alberta to have a serious conversation about this," Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said.

"Given that some of our neighbouring provinces are doing this and many U.S. states are doing this and the momentum seems to be growing, we think it's important to have this conversation now and hear from Albertans."

Under the Daylight Saving Time Act, Albertans set their clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday in March, until falling back the first Sunday of November.

Legislation introduced in B.C. last month would put that province on year-round daylight time, the hours currently used in the summertime.

Legislation has also passed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington to move to summer hours permanently. Saskatchewan does not adjust its clocks.

in 2017 Alberta NDP MLA Thomas Dang worked to end time-changes.

A government survey received 13,000 responses, with about 10,000 people agreeing with Dang.

Dang's bill, however, was rejected unanimously by an all-party legislature committee. Several organizations — including the Oilers Entertainment Group and WestJet — were concerned the proposal would hurt Alberta business.

The UCP government's online survey will be open until Dec. 10.

Albertans can visit this government website to share their opinions.