Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Alberta on Friday afternoon, including areas around Fort Saskatchewan, Peace River, Bonnyville, Lloydminster and High Level.

Environment Canada is recommending people stay inside, as the storm threatens those regions with nickel-sized hail, heavy rains and flash floods.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for most of the province, including Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Spruce Grove and Leduc.

Weather radar shows pockets of rain with more than 50 mm across large swaths of land to the east of Edmonton and south, hovering over Red Deer.

Heat warnings were also issued for Bonnyville, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray and High Level.

Edmonton can expect more showers and thunderstorms into the evening.

More of the same is expected in the city on Saturday, but with a slight dip in temperature, down to 22 degrees C.