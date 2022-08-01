Severe thunderstorm, tornado warnings in effect for parts of central Alberta

Thunderstorm and tornado warnings are in effect for parts of west central Alberta as severe weather events move east across the province.

Environment Canada updated a tornado warning around 3 p.m. for Clearwater County near Rocky Mountain House and Crimson Lake.

Doppler radar indicated a potential tornado near Horburg. The post warns this is "a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," and to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

POSSIBLE TORNADO, 2:17PM: a rotating severe thunderstorm currently west of Saunders is possibly producing a tornado. If you are in the area, seek shelter indoors immediately. If you are on the highway, shelter in a ditch or ravine. Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/AB_EmergAlert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AB_EmergAlert</a> for updates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AbStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AbStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/YeV714Vlv5">https://t.co/YeV714Vlv5</a> —@YourAlberta

A tornado was also seen touching down outside of Coronation, Alta. earlier Monday.

The weather service is also tracking multiple severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect as of 3 p.m. for:

Yellowhead County near Cadomin and Robb

M.D. of Big Lakes near Driftpile, Faust and Kinuso

M.D. of Big Lakes near Enilda and Joussard

Northern Sunrise County near Cadotte Lake and Swampy Lake Reserve

M.D. of Greenview near Fox Creek

Environment Canada recommends to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, warning of heavy downpours causing flash floods and damage or injury caused by large hail.

Lightning also kills and injures Canadians every year.

Heat warnings remain in effect throughout much of the province. Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for many areas.