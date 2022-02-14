Alberta throne speech to unveil United Conservative Party government's priorities

Albertans will get a glimpse today at the United Conservative Party government's priorities for what could be its last legislative session before the 2023 provincial election.

In a ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. today, Alberta Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani will outline the government's priorities in the legislature for the months ahead.

You can watch a livestream of the throne speech here.

Hints already dropped by Premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet signal a focus on economic growth.

"Alberta's been through so much in the past couple of years, but we're finally starting to turn a corner, and in a big way," Kenney said last week in a budget preview video posted on social media.

Finance Minister Travis Toews will unveil the 2022-23 provincial budget Thursday afternoon.

In 2019, the UCP campaigned on balancing Alberta's budget by 2022-23. The COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn appeared to thwart that plan.

However, soaring oil prices will send billions more dollars in oil and gas revenues flowing into the province's coffers with economists believing that rebound could translate into a balanced budget.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says to allow that growth, all governments need to boost consumers' confidence to leave the house and patronize local businesses.

Alberta director Annie Dormuth said in a Monday interview that if it's safe to lift health restrictions, the provincial government should be encouraging the public to fill restaurants and theatres.

Temporarily lowering the small business tax rate to zero per cent from two per cent would also help businesses recover, she said, as would a continued freeze on education property taxes.

In its 2019 election platform, the UCP made 375 platform promises, and have ticked each off as they accomplish them.

One goal has been to drive down the per capita costs of public services like health-care and education.

Those plans were also derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the government's attempt to cut some public-sector salaries has flopped so far.

Yet, in his video last week, Kenney said Albertans can expect "big investments in health care."

Budget 2022 is now less than a week away. <br><br>With the economy improving every day, it's shaping up to be a very strong year!<br><br>Here's a quick preview of what to watch out for when it's tabled on Feb. 24. ⬇ <a href="https://t.co/QxzdexW5c6">pic.twitter.com/QxzdexW5c6</a> —@jkenney

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said she believes government intends to act upon earlier plans to privatize more health services. On Monday, she said that's bound to drive up costs and deteriorate the quality of care.

Notley said the government has failed to deliver on its promise of making life more affordable for Albertans.

High oil and gas prices and inflation are driving up consumers' costs.

"There's a whole range of things (the government) can do to stop grabbing money out of the pockets of regular Albertans," she said.

Re-indexing income taxes, income supports and other benefits to rise along with inflation and capping utility rates and insurance hikes would help, she said.

Here's what else could be on the government's legislative agenda: