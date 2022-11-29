Alberta throne speech promises affordability measures, standing up to Ottawa

Alberta is combatting "unprecedented interference and overreach from Ottawa," Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani said while delivering the government's throne speech Tuesday.

The speech serves as an opportunity for the provincial government to highlight its plans and is read by the lieutenant-governor at the outset of a new legislative session.

Familiar themes dominated the speech that repeated many of Premier Danielle Smith's previously announced promises.

Affordability measures to address inflation were touted as a key priority, all while pointing an accusatory finger at the federal government.

"This crisis is not of Alberta's making. It has been thrust upon us from elsewhere. It is the result of supply chain disruptions and war internationally, combined with anti-energy policies and economic mismanagement by politicians in Ottawa," Lakhani said.

The speech rehashed the promised stable of rebates for families with children, seniors, Albertans who receive social assistance, as well as electricity rebates and a break from the provincial gas tax.

Other familiar themes included a commitment to job creation and economic diversification, improving the healthcare system and plans to challenge federal legislation that Alberta finds objectionable under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act – the first piece of legislation that government will table in the new session.

"This act is to be used as a constitutional shield to protect the personal and provincial rights of Albertans from any unconstitutional or harmful acts by the federal government taken against our province, our people, or its economy," Lakhani said.

When it comes to healthcare, the speech promised speedy measures to help alleviate ambulance delays and emergency wait times, plans to ramp up surgeries in private clinics and a pledge to hire more healthcare workers.

The speech was bullish on standing up for Alberta's energy sector, noting that there is global demand for both Alberta energy and agricultural products.

"As Albertans, we will never be ashamed of feeding and powering the world," Lakhani said.

Smith was sworn in as an MLA Tuesday, just hours before her government's first throne speech was delivered. She won a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat on Nov. 8.

Opposition alternative

The Alberta NDP produced an alternative speech from the throne that was distributed on Nov. 25th.

In it, the opposition party says it wants to bring forward legislation to establish health-care standards and to enshrine investment to ensure economic certainty.

The alternative speech also supports the development of a downtown post-secondary campus in Calgary and outlines the NDP's plan to oppose several of the government's plans, including the sovereignty act.