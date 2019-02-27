No budget before spring election, government hints in Q3 fiscal update

Increases in resource revenue and personal income tax have put Alberta on track to finish the fiscal year with a $6.9-billion deficit, $1.9 billion lower than forecast.

The NDP government's third-quarter fiscal update, released Wednesday, contains a strong indication Albertans will not see a budget prior to the spring election.

It includes an update on the NDP government's "path to balance" by 2023-24, a feature never before included in a quarterly update.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is updating the state of Alberta's finances at 11:30 a.m. this morning. CBC is livestreaming the news conference here.

The election is expected to be held within the legislated period of March 1 and May 31.

The third-quarter update covers October, November and December 2018.

The difference in the price of Western Canadian Select oil against the baseline West Texas Intermediate Crude widened to nearly $50 US a barrel in late October, prompting Premier Rachel Notley to impose mandatory production cuts that went into effect Jan. 1.

Despite this setback, the average WTI price for the entire 2018-19 fiscal year is forecast at $62 US, $3 more than predicted in the March 2018 budget. The average differential for 2018-19 is predicted to be $23.50 a barrel.

Revenues are up $1.8 billion. Bitumen royalties are $1.6-billion higher than forecast and the government collected $750 million more in personal income taxes.

However, corporate income taxes are still down -- the government took in $463 million less than expected.

The government also removed $500 million it had added to the budget as a hedge against lower-than-forecast oil prices.

The government has borrowed $2.2 billion less than anticipated to fulfill its obligations under the capital plan. That means debt servicing costs are $46 million lower than forecast.

The government still projects Alberta to move to a surplus by 2023-24 with a net debt of $56.1 billion and a net debt-to-GDP ratio of 13 per cent.

Legalization of cannabis occurred during the third quarter so revenue was reflected for the first time in a quarterly update. The government took in $30 million in the period from Oct. 17 to Dec. 31.

Operating expenses are $221 million higher than forecast.

Spending highlights

Some notable spending included $30 million on advocacy to swing public opinion in favour of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Justice and Solicitor General spent $34 million more than forecast in budget due to increases to legal aid, victims of crime and the rural crime reduction strategy.

Other spending items included money to help municipalities with the cost of cannabis legalization, the Lubicon Lake First Nation settlement and indexation and caseload increases for social programs.

Alberta Finance has borrowed an additional $6.3 billion for next year's expenses due to the uncertainty over when the budget will be tabled. The money has been put in the province's contingency account.