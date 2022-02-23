Alberta teen recovering after being stabbed inside school library

One teen is in hospital and another is facing charges following a Monday stabbing incident in the library of a rural Alberta school.

"This is a horrific incident — it's deeply troubling," Peter Barron, superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools, told media on Monday.

Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to Pigeon Lake Regional School at 10:55 a.m. to help emergency medical crews who were responding to a possible stabbing at the school, said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Once officers arrived, they found an injured 16-year-old. He was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton's University of Alberta hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

A 16-year-old male suspect was located and taken into custody. Charges are pending against him, Savinkoff said.

Both students attend the school.

Barron said the stabbing took place in the library between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.

"I understand there were witnesses to this," he said.

According to RCMP, the school was under lockdown for several hours while officers investigated the crime scene.

Classes for Tuesday are cancelled.

Barron said the division is arranging for counselling for students and staff upon their return, as well as a meeting for parents in the next couple of days.

Teen stabbed twice

The victim's mother, who is not being named by CBC News to avoid identifying her son, said she is worried and heartbroken about him.

Over Facebook Messenger, she said he is a good kid who was recently accepted into the Canadian Armed Forces.

She said her son received two stab wounds, one in the chest and one in the lower abdomen. He is in critical but stable condition, and is expected to be in an induced coma for several days.

According to the school's website, Pigeon Lake Regional School has about 250 students in grades seven through 12. Students come from the lake community around Pigeon Lake, the four bands of Maskwacis, and the hamlet of Falun, Alta., about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, where the school is located.

On April 8, a teen at Edmonton's McNally High School was waiting for a bus when he was assaulted, receiving a stab wound to the chest.

Karanveer Sahota, 16, died a week later. Seven teens, aged 14 through 17, have been charged with second-degree murder.