Sylvan Lake asks province for help with COVID-19 crowd control, urges rule-breakers to stay away

After throngs of people flocked to the shores of Sylvan Lake on Saturday, town officials are asking the province for "clear direction" on crowd control and encouraging beachgoers who may have mingled too closely to get tested for COVID-19.

The beachfront town west of Red Deer was packed over the weekend. Photographs of the lakefront showed hundreds of visitors gathered on the sand, with many seemingly breaking physical-distancing rules.

The crowds triggered an outcry on social media and prompted a stern warning from not only town officials but Premier Jason Kenney.

The waterfront was "near or even at capacity," town officials said in a statement Monday. People who are unwilling to adhere to physical distancing regulations "must reconsider" their plans to visit the central Alberta community, town officials said.

Enforcement alone is not the solution. - Wally Ferris, Sylvan Lake CAO

"Controlling social behaviour is tremendously difficult; we neither have the jurisdiction, nor the resources, to manage and enforce behaviour," Wally Ferris, the town's chief administrative officer said in the statement.

"Only the RCMP and Alberta Health has the authority to enforce how visitors comply with physical-distancing rules, but we want to be clear: from what we observed on the weekend — the sheer number of people, enforcement alone is not the solution."

Sylvan Lake today - my anxiety was a tad high today😬 Don’t think we’ll be going back. I felt like a Covidiot today 🤦🏻‍♀️ <a href="https://t.co/ncYWBINIMO">pic.twitter.com/ncYWBINIMO</a> —@papercandie

Crowds on the waterfront are commonplace. The beachfront town is home to 15,000 permanent residents, but hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the area every summer, drawn to the area's small, family-friendly white sand beach.

With so many Albertans vacationing close to home this summer, larger crowds at destinations like Sylvan Lake are "bound to happen," the town said.

The town said it has contacted Alberta government officials for advice on how to handle the situation. In the meantime, visitors who feel they may have been exposed to the virus, are encouraged to get tested.

"The Town of Sylvan Lake has reached out to the province to provide a clear direction for destinations and communities like Sylvan Lake, and to work together identify potential solutions to allow continued enjoyment of the lake, and to allow our local waterfront businesses to continue to operate."

During a news conference Monday, Kenney said Albertans need to remain vigilant with COVID-19 restrictions or risk a dangerous increase in cases.

Kenney said he's seen worrying crowds at Alberta parks and beaches, including Sylvan Lake.

"We saw large crowds gathering this week at Sylvan Lake and understandably with the nice weather but people very close together," Kenney said.

"I've seen that myself in parks and I've seen people in crowded areas including grocery stores not wearing masks and that kind of conduct, unfortunately, could jeopardize the progress that we have made.

Phase 3 depends on how Albertans' behave

Kenney said there was no target date of Stage 3 relaunch adding that the most recent data on the number of new cases was "concerning."

"I would love to get to Phase 3 as quickly as possible but that will be up to how Albertans conduct themselves in the days and weeks to come," Kenney said.

During the Monday news conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said provincial officials are aware of several communities, including Sylvan Lake, that have been struggling with an influx of summer visitors.

She said government officials will be meeting with town officials this week to ensure they have the enforcement support they need.

In the meantime, Hinshaw reiterated the importance of wearing masks in crowded public places.

"Wearing a mask is a common sense precaution that should be part of everyone's new normal," Hinshaw said.

"Masks are part of our personal responsibility to manage the risk for ourselves and for others.

"Of course, masks are only one part of the public health approach. There is no single way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. No one measure alone will eliminate all risks from exposure."

While the town said on Monday while it was disappointed to see some people break the rules, many others were enjoying the waterfront responsibly.

The town said it understands the urge to travel.

"We recognize all Albertans are attempting to do their best to balance responsible social-distancing action with their journey to find a sense of normal in today's world; they are searching for an opportunity to be well and connect with loved ones."