Many Albertans feel unprepared for emergencies caused by extreme weather, survey finds

This year in Alberta has been marked by extreme weather events, including fires, floods, tornadoes, heat waves and snow in June.

Yet many people in this province still feel unprepared for emergencies caused by natural disasters.

According to a survey conducted by the provincial government, 45 per cent of Albertans feel unprepared, though 85 per cent are "concerned" about the impacts of extreme weather.

More than 1,500 adults participated in the government's third-annual preparedness survey, which was designed to measure individuals' preparedness knowledge and actions. Results, published online in July, were weighted by age, gender and region.

Albertans' main reasons for not being prepared include lack of money, procrastination and the need for more information, the survey found.

"We're all spread quite thin. The world we're living in is increasingly complex. And thinking about what would happen when a disaster happens is not necessarily at the top of most people's list of things to do," said Rebecca Macklon, manager of strategic partnerships and public education with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Some may need extra support

The survey found that newcomers to Canada, people with disabilities and those living in low-income households may need more support to prepare for emergencies.

Some newcomers assume that government will take care of everything when disaster strikes, said Evalyna Bogdan, an assistant professor at York University and an environmental and disaster sociologist.

"This reliance and this [belief] that government will be able to take care of everything is incorrect, and especially when governments have fewer and fewer resources for more and more disasters and emergencies," she said.

The survey found that only about 35 per cent of Albertans know about the risks in their community.

It found 38 per cent of Albertans have an emergency fund and 25 per cent have a household emergency plan.

Self-reliance continues to be the strongest motivator for preparedness action in Alberta.

This is a positive finding, Bogdan said, because all levels of government — municipal, provincial and federal — recommend that everyone needs to be prepared to be on their own for 72 hours.

The survey found that just 23 per cent of Albertans have a community support system.

"One of the strongest predictors for a person's resilience to disruption is the amount of community support that they have in place," Macklon said.

Being prepared is not necessarily about what a person may have in their emergency kit, but who, she added.

Macklon recommends Albertans forge stronger community connections.

"Get to know your neighbours, because when something bad happens, those are the first people who are going to be there to offer you help, and those are the people that you can offer help when they need it most."

The survey found that 55 per cent of Albertans have adequate insurance coverage for emergencies.

That's a good safety net, Macklon said, and people ought to be vigilant about maintaining their insurance. At annual renewal time, they should have a conversation with a broker or agent about what is included in their coverage and, more importantly, what is not included.

Overall, Macklon said, in 2023 "Albertans are still unprepared and many feel that they don't have enough information to take the appropriate risk reduction actions."

Compared to previous years, people are doing more, she said.

"But we still have a long way to go."