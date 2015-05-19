Alberta surpasses 20,000 active COVID-19 cases as 3rd wave continues to grow

For the first time since Alberta's second wave, the province has surpassed 20,000 active cases of COVID-19.

Alberta reported 1,437 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three more deaths.

There were 17,025 tests completed Saturday for a positivity rate of around 8.6 per cent.

Alberta identified another 932 variant cases, making up 61 per cent of the province's 20,136 active cases.

The last day there were more than 20,000 active cases was Dec. 15, 2020, when Alberta recorded 20,020 active cases, Alberta Health Services said.

On Sunday, there were 594 people in hospital with the illness, an increase of 10 from Saturday. That includes 140 in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 11.

The three deaths reported Sunday occurred on Friday, in the Calgary and Edmonton zones.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Sunday is:

Calgary zone: 8,383

Edmonton zone: 5,700

North zone: 2,766

Central zone: 2,165

South zone: 966

Unknown: 56

On Sunday, Alberta reported 1,398,673 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered as of Saturday, an increase of 37,308 doses over the last 24 hours.