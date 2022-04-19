Just what we needed: Spring snowstorm to blast parts of Alberta Tuesday night

If you already slid your snow shovel into storage and rolled your winter tires into the garage, you moved too fast.

The spring season is well underway but Alberta will soon get walloped with some decidedly wintry weather.

A mid-spring snowstorm is expected to hit parts of the province Tuesday evening. Drivers are being told to brace for poor conditions on local roads and highways.

Snowfall warnings were issued for areas across Alberta Tuesday morning as a snowstorm moves in. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for areas stretching from Hinton in the west to Lloydminster in the east.

In Edmonton, heavy snowfall is expected overnight. Between 10 centimetres to 15 centimetres is expected to accumulate in the city and surrounding areas before Wednesday morning.

Areas to the west, including Grande Cache and Nordegg, could see as much as 20 centimetres overnight.

Environment Canada says snow mixed with rain will begin Tuesday morning and continue through afternoon before switching to snow into the evening as temperatures cool.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and reduced visibility on roads and highways.

The snowfall is expected to end by Wednesday morning.

Wind warnings for southwest Alberta

In addition to the snowfall warning, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park and Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath areas of southwestern Alberta.

Strong winds gusting to 100 kilometres per hour are possible Tuesday in those areas.

The warnings say that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.