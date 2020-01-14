Alberta SPCA sets single-day complaint record due to extreme cold

The Alberta SPCA opened 31 investigations on Monday, the largest single-day complaint total anyone at the agency can remember.

"It's another frigid morning and our peace officers will have another very busy day," the SPCA said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Most complaints were related to the cold and animals without shelter, the agency said.

The Animal Protection Act requires owners to protect their pets from injurious heat or cold.

"What's required is different depending on the species and breed, but shelter must be provided to give the animals a break from the weather," the SPCA said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, extreme cold warnings were in place for the entire province with windchill temperatures hovering around –40. The frigid temperatures are expected to persist through the week.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress is asked to call the Animal Protection Line at 1-800-455-9003.