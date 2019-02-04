Third person charged in horse neglect investigation west of Edmonton

A third person faces animal cruelty charges after an investigation of neglected horses on two properties near Evansburg.

The Alberta SPCA has laid an additional 27 charges under the Animal Protection Act.

Robert Cornell, 60, of the Evansburg area faces nine charges each of causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and water, and failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or ill, the SPCA said Monday in a news release.

Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, and Ross Andrew Atkinson were each charged in January with the same 27 offences in connection with the investigation.

The Alberta SPCA said it received a complaint from a member of the public in December about numerous horses that were dead or in distress on a property in the Evansburg area.

The initial investigation led peace officers to a second property in the same area.

All three people charged in that case are scheduled to appear in Evansburg court on March 11.

Moore and Atkinson also face more than 60 Criminal Code animal cruelty charges following an RCMP investigation into conditions on a rural property in the same area.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11 to face those charges.

Police have said that 65 horses and six dogs were taken from a property near Entwistle during that investigation.