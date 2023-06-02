Alberta sheriff gets probation for domestic assault, keeps job

An Alberta man convicted of assaulting his wife remains employed as a sheriff after receiving a suspended sentence and a probation order.

On Monday, Justice Donna Valgardson of the Alberta Court of Justice handed Chad Exner a suspended sentence with 18 months of probation.

A suspended sentence means the person will have a criminal record, but that they will serve a probationary period rather than going to jail as long as they meet any court-ordered conditions.

Exner was convicted in January of assaulting his then-wife Jaime McKenzie in October 2020, court documents show.

McKenzie said Friday she is satisfied with the sentence.

"I feel the sentencing was very well thought out by Justice Valgardson," McKenzie said in an interview, adding that she feels the conditions ordered as part of his probation were appropriate.

Exner was ordered to not communicate with McKenzie, and to not attend her home or workplace. He was also ordered to undergo any mental health or domestic violence counselling and treatment that his probation supervisor deems necessary.

McKenzie and Exner ended their nine-year marriage earlier this year.

"I feel such a sense of relief to be able to put this behind me, it's been a long time coming," McKenzie said.

At a hearing in late May, Exner's lawyer argued he should be granted a discharge, which would have allowed him to avoid a criminal record.

The Crown prosecutor opposed that, citing the code of conduct and ethics that Alberta sheriffs are expected to abide by, and the trauma suffered by McKenzie.

In addition to probation, Valgardson ordered Exner to pay $1,219 in restitution.

Despite Exner's criminal record, he remains employed as a sheriff, a provincial government spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

"Sheriff Exner does remain employed. We can't comment further on details of his employment due to privacy," Sheena Campbell, communications director at the ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, said in an email.