Alberta sets guidelines for students to learn at home while classes cancelled

All Alberta students will be expected learn at home under new education guidelines announced Friday by the province.

Classes were cancelled March 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Government expects that every student, regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status, will continue to learn while in-school classes across the province are cancelled," the province said in a news release.

Students covered by the guidelines include those attending public, separate, francophone, charter and independent schools, and Indigenous students attending provincial schools.

Children in kindergarten through Grade 6 will be assigned five hours of school studies each week. Junior high students will be assigned 10 hours of school work per week. High school students will be assigned an average of three hours of work per course per week.

The guidelines were developed with help from the Alberta School Boards Association, the College of Alberta School Superintendents, the Alberta Teachers' Association and the Association of Independent Schools and Colleges of Alberta to identify how to continue teacher-directed learning for students.

"Everyone has come together to chart a path forward as part of our COVID-19 response — teachers, support staff, superintendents, administrators, elected trustees, parents, education associations, the provincial government and many others," Education Minister Adriana Lagrange said.

'Challenging and unprecedented time

"It is important that Albertans know that we are all working towards the same goal — to provide the best possible learning situation for our students during this very challenging and unprecedented time."

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, said the plan "is a great start for providing guidance and consistency for school boards and teachers to make sure learning continues and stability is provided for students."

Students at all levels will be offered learning opportunities while they are out of school, whether online or through other means such as course packages and telephone check-ins.

Teachers will evaluate curricular outcomes that have not yet been covered, prioritize remaining outcomes based on what is manageable for students working from home, and plan specific tasks and projects for students.

Content delivery will look like this:

Kindergarten – Grade 3

Focus on language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy outcomes of the provincial curriculum.

Teachers will assign an average of five hours of work per student per week, and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 4-6

Focus on language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy outcomes, with the opportunity to incorporate science and social studies outcomes through cross-curricular learning.

Teachers will assign an average of five hours of work per student per week, and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 7-9

Focus on core mathematics, language/literacy, science and social studies curriculum outcomes.

Teachers will assign an average of 10 hours of work per student per week, and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 10-12

Focus on specified and core courses required for high school graduation requirements, including language (English, French and French language arts), social studies, mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

Content from other courses will be delivered where possible, and accommodations for students unable to complete courses are in place.

Teachers will assign an average of three hours of work per course per week, and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

All students will receive final grades, the government said in the news release. All students will get report cards appropriate to their grade level.

Teachers will be responsible for assessing students' progress and assigning final grades.

"School authorities have committed to ensuring parents are consulted and kept informed of how assessment will be determined in this unique circumstance. All students who were on track to progress to the next grade will," the government said.

The news release said that where possible, schools will work with high school students to complete their courses to the best of their ability, providing a final mark and awarding credits.

If a student is unable to complete a course that would have allowed them to progress to the next grade, principals have the ability to award credits to ensure student progression.

High school diplomas

Students on track to receive 100 or more credits will still be eligible to graduate and receive a high school diploma

Principals have the ability to award up to 15 credits to students in Grade 12 whose program has been negatively impacted by class cancellations, the government said. For any courses that are started, schools will complete them with the student to the best of their ability, provide a final mark and award credits.

For students who can't complete a course that would have helped them get a high school diploma, such as a work experience or a career and technology studies course, principals have the ability to award credits to ensure the student graduates.

LaGrange announced earlier this week that all Grade 12 diploma exams have been cancelled.

All Grade 6 and 9 provincial achievement tests are cancelled as well. Under special circumstances, students can request to write a diploma exam. Students wishing to do so should speak to their teacher and school administrator.

Resources for parents

LearnAlberta.ca: more than 4,000 digital resources aligned with Alberta's K-12 curriculum.