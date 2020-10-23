Alberta sets COVID-19 records for 3rd straight day as province reaches 300 deaths

Alberta reached the grim figure of 300 COVID-19 deaths Friday while setting records yet again for new cases and active cases.

The province reported 432 new cases and 3,651 active cases, the third straight day records were set.

On Thursday, the province had reported 427 new cases and 3,519 active cases of COVID-19.

While the premier and the province's top doctor have called the numbers concerning, the government reiterated Thursday it has no plans to bring in new restrictions.

"I believe we can continue to protect the healthcare system without widespread disruption and lockdowns that have massive broader consequences," Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday.

"Part of what we are doing here is looking at the broader health context, yes physiological health but also mental and emotional social and economic health. These things are all linked."

Alberta reported four deaths on Friday: a man in his 40s from the Calgary zone, a man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone, who was not in continuing care, a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton Zone.

The death at the Misericordia was reported earlier by Covenant Health, but is just being made public due to a delay in Alberta Health being notified through the provincial tracking system.

Currently, 112 people are in hospital with the disease, 14 of them in ICU.

The regional breakdown of active cases is:

Edmonton zone: 1,751 cases, up from 1,718 cases Thursday

Calgary zone: 1,307 cases, up from 1,260 cases Thursday

South zone: 234 cases, up from 204 cases

North zone: 222 cases, up from 198 cases

Central zone: 126 cases, no change

Unknown: 11 cases, down from 13

Provincial labs have completed 1,697,849 tests, 15,208 on Thursday.

The province will not be reporting daily case numbers now until Monday.

That's when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her next news conference.