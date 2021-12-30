Alberta sets another pandemic peak with an estimated 4,000 new cases of COVID-19
Positivity rate cited as 30 per cent
For the second straight day, Alberta has reported more COVID-19 cases than ever before.
The province reported about 4,000 new infections Thursday, eclipsing the previous high set the day before when 2,775 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Provincial health officials said about 13,000 PCR tests were completed with a positivity rate of about 30 per cent.
The numbers reported Thursday are considered estimates, with full data to be released on Friday.
The confirmed cases do not include results from at-home rapid antigen tests, the recommended testing method for most Albertans, outside of those in high-risk settings or who have high risk of severe outcome.
The province has directed Albertans to avoid getting a PCR test to protect the supply for specific groups of people, including health-care workers.
As of Thursday, 371 people are in hospital with COVID-19 including 48 in intensive care. On Wednesday, it was reported that 349 people were in hospital, with 57 in ICU.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, was expected to hold a news conference on Thursday but announced on Twitter in the morning that she will be taking part in a COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting "to discuss the latest developments and trends with the Omicron variant and the ongoing work to protect Albertans."
The news conference is expected to take place on Friday.
