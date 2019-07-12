Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.'s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects
B.C. court action a bid to limit Alberta oil from getting to the coast, Kenney says
Alberta wants to have its say when British Columbia goes to the Supreme Court for a ruling on who is in charge of interprovincial projects like pipelines.
The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.'s appeal to the top court.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the B.C. Court of Appeal made it clear in its May ruling that the federal government, not the provinces, has sole authority over projects that cross provincial boundaries.
Kenney says the B.C. court action is a bid to limit Alberta's oil resources from getting to the coast and, from there, fetching a better price overseas.
Alberta and B.C. have been battling for years over energy issues, particularly the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Alberta has already passed a law allowing it to cut existing oil shipments to B.C. in retaliation if it so chooses, which British Columbia is also challenging in court.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.