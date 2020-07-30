Education minister to provide update on Alberta's school re-entry plan

The Alberta education minister is set to provide more information Tuesday about how the province expects to keep students and staff safe when in-person classes resume in September during the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will be joined by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a Tuesday press conference scheduled for about 9 a.m. local time to give an update on Alberta's school re-entry health measures.

The update comes the same day as the Edmonton public and Catholic school divisions are expected to release details about their back-to-school plans, offering a more in-depth look at how the K-12 curriculum will be delivered to roughly 150,000 students in the city this fall.

The province's re-entry guidelines, released last month, call on school divisions to cohort classes where possible, implement physical distancing measures and stagger breaks. Staff and students are not required to wear masks, but hand sanitizer must be placed near high-touch surfaces.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert, says she will be looking for the province to provide a more detailed account of cohort limits and how it plans to respond to any possible coronavirus exposures in schools.

"I think, really, it will be trying to put a bit more detail to the structure that's already been put forward," said Saxinger, an associate professor at the University of Alberta.

She said enacting strict cohorts would make contact tracing easier in the event of a confirmed case. Schools should have easy and rapid access to testing, she said, and if cases are identified there have to be clear outbreak protocols so the community knows what to expect.

"It's going to be a big project but I can't imagine anything more important than making sure our children and youth remain safe," she said.

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, says he'll look for how the school divisions plan to follow those guidelines without dedicated funding to limit class sizes under the government's plan.

"So how will we be able to maintain as small as possible cohort … and be able to maintain [physical] distancing within schools that we know are quite large and over-capacity in some areas?" he said.

The association, Schilling said, will also look at whether school divisions set aside money for a sufficient number of masks and hire extra custodial staff to deep clean the schools on a regular basis.

The Calgary Board of Education released its re-entry guidelines last Thursday, giving families a short-term online learning option. But the board cautioned online learning would not give students the same opportunities or support as in-person classes.