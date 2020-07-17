Alberta education minister, top doctor to update plans for return to classroom learning

Alberta's education minister and the province's chief medical officer of health will provide an update Wednesday on plans to transition kindergarten to Grade 12 students back to in-classroom learning.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 2:30 p.m. MT.

LaGrange and Hinshaw are expected to provide more details on Alberta's plan to get students back into the classroom, and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Many Alberta K-12 students are set to return to in-class instruction after the May long weekend.

The Alberta government has said students and teachers should expect a return to the classroom next week.

But Premier Jason Kenney has suggested that some communities may be exempt from the move.

In a Facebook live on Tuesday, Kenney said he anticipates students will be returning "in almost all parts of the province next week."

"There are one or two regions where COVID is continuing to grow right now, including amongst younger people, so there may be one or two areas where we have to be a bit cautious," Kenney said, noting that more details would be provided by LaGrange on Wednesday.

Calgary's public and Catholic schools moved all students in junior and senior high school to online learning on April 19. Edmonton schools followed on April 22.

As cases continued to rise, the province then announced on May 7 that all K-12 classrooms across Alberta would shutter for at least two weeks.

The move to online learning was among a host of measures and new restrictions adopted in a bid to slow the third wave of COVID-19 cases.

While active case counts have since declined, hospitalization rates and ICU admissions have remained high, putting unprecedented strain on frontline health care.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said she has no fears about sending her own children back to their classrooms next week.

"With all the restrictions in place and with public-health measures in place to limit potential transmission in schools, we have already seen this back-to-school transition work very well," she said.

And that was back in January, Hinshaw said, when cases were still relatively high but before many teachers and older students had the chance to be vaccinated.

"I think that with community transmission beginning to see a decline, with immunizations on the rise, and with other restrictions in place to limit transmission of COVID-19, schools have been, in this last year, one of the safest places for children to be."

Alberta reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 20,013 active cases across the province.

Hospitals were treating 691 patients with the illness, including 187 in ICU beds. Another four deaths were reported.

The province has now administered more than 2.24 million doses of vaccine, with more than half of those aged 12 and over now vaccinated with at least one dose.