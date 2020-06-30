Alberta's new lieutenant-governor first Muslim in history appointed to role

Salma Lakhani of Edmonton has been named as the new lieutenant-governor of Alberta, making her the first Muslim in Canadian history to be appointed to the ceremonial role.

"Ms. Lakhani is devoted to supporting people in her community, from new immigrants and young people, to women and families," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in a news release announcing the appointment.

"As lieutenant-governor of Alberta, I know she will serve the people of her province and our country well, and continue to be a source of inspiration for all Canadians."

Lakhani is a long-time community advocate and successful business owner who has dedicated her life to helping people in need, the prime minister's office said in a news release.

"Through her work to advance education, health care, women's empowerment, human rights, and support for new immigrants, she continues to be a champion of diversity, pluralism, and inclusion."

An immigrant to Canada, Lakhani is a founding member of a movement that helps vulnerable women access education, and has served on its advisory committee for the past decade.

Born in Uganda

Lakhani was born in Uganda and has an honours degree in clinical biochemistry from the University of Manchester.

She has been in Edmonton for more than 40 years, owning and operating an early childhood education centre.

In 2005, she was awarded the Alberta Centennial Medal for outstanding achievements in the province. And in 2012, she was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal honouring service to Canada.

Lieutenant-governors, the highest-ranking officers in each province, carry out a variety of official duties including swearing in the premier and cabinet, opening each session of the legislative assembly and signing bills into laws.

Trudeau thanked outgoing lieutenant-governor Lois Mitchell for her dedication and service to the people of Alberta.

With files from The Canadian Press